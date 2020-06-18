Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SLOW DOWN: The current speed limit along the New England Highway is under review.
SLOW DOWN: The current speed limit along the New England Highway is under review.
News

SLOW DOWN: Speed limits to be reviewed

Saavanah Bourke
18th Jun 2020 8:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A REVIEW of the 80km/h zone on the New England Highway from Applethorpe to Ballandean is under the microscope, after members of the community complained the speed limit in between suburbs was too fast.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said he put the idea of a reduced speed limit forward to his department after families and businesses raised the issue.

“The review’s goal is to determine and implement a speed limit that balances the road function and environment, traffic volumes, crash history and roadside hazards,” Mr Bailey said.

“This process will make sure speed limits are realistic, consistent and that ultimately, people do comply with them,” he said.

Applethorpe, Glen Aplin and Ballandean are areas along the route where the speed limit is being reviewed.

A petition from Ballandean residents to reduce speeds through their village, tabled by Member for Southern Downs James Lister, has also gone to Minister Bailey.

Applethorpe resident Barbara Marsden said excluding Ballandean, she thinks the current speed limit is fine.

“It’s a highway,” Mrs Marsden said.

“You’ve got truckers coming through because it’s the main route to the South.

“I think a review of Ballandean is necessary because there is a lot of traffic around that area, but the other little villages are fine at 80.”

The review will be carried out in consultation with the Queensland Police Service and council before a final decision is made.

The review will be completed by the end of June with any changes to be implemented later in 2020.

new england highway speed limit change speed limit review
Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

        premium_icon Warwick truckies applaud step toward fixing the fuel gap

        News They’re the people keeping Australia running but Warwick experts say there’s not enough security to keep them trucking.

        Struggling tradies welcome new assistance package

        premium_icon Struggling tradies welcome new assistance package

        News Pay packages for regional homebuyers are set to kickstart the local construction...

        Clever consumers help Warwick buck national shopping trend

        premium_icon Clever consumers help Warwick buck national shopping trend

        Smarter Shopping Palmerin St stores remain in high demand, despite surge in online shopping.

        Health store and farmers unite in brand-new business venture

        premium_icon Health store and farmers unite in brand-new business venture

        News The collaboration will bring fresh, pesticide-free produce from across the region...