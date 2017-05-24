25°
Small business hearts beat strong in Warwick

Jonno Colfs
| 24th May 2017 1:18 PM Updated: 2:07 PM
SAFETY FIRST: Joe Sciuto from All Safety Gear with one of his vintage fire extinguishers.
SAFETY FIRST: Joe Sciuto from All Safety Gear with one of his vintage fire extinguishers. Jonno Colfs

SUPPORTING local businesses is key to the future of a thriving Warwick, according to Joe Sciuto.

Mr Sciuto and partner Carole own Grafton St's All Safety Gear and he said the support they had received from the Southern Downs community had made their job a lot easier.

"Warwick has everything it needs right here in the local area," he said.

"If the local community supports our small businesses the town will blossom.

"Before you head of town to go shopping, check out the shops right here in town to see if what you need is available here first before you go."

Mr Sciuto was born and raised in Stanthorpe, growing up on his parent's orchard.

"We grew stone-fruit, grapes and apples," he said.

"I worked there from when I was a kid right through to early adulthood.

"It was hard work, but I really enjoyed it - there was a certain amount of freedom to farm life."

In his early 20s Mr Sciuto felt like a change and left the farm behind.

"I worked as an auxiliary firefighter before chasing my dream of a small business in the fire protection industry," he said.

"We started All Safety Gear in 2012 and ran the business from home, which wasn't ideal as it meant we were always working or expected to work.

"We opened a little shop in Warwick on the corner of Hamilton and Grafton Sts, but quickly outgrew that and moved to our current location at 96 Grafton St.

"We pride ourselves on our customer service, we don't always have everything a customer needs in stock, but we'll go out of our way to make sure they get it in good time and with minimum inconvenience.

"Customer service is the cornerstone of small business and we find our good attitude is mirrored in most of customers, they've friendly and chatty and it's a pleasure to do business."

Mr Sciuto said Warwick would benefit from more industry.

"Australians buy so much stuff overseas these days," he said.

"It'd be great to get some of that industry back and bring some jobs here.

"I think the Rose City Shoppingworld development is great, it's going to look fresh and new, but shoppers need to remember the shops in the CBD and beyond.

"We don't need any more shops closing down, don't forget your small businesses - they're the heart of the town."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  all safety gear our city our future small business warwick

