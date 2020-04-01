Menu
SMALL HOUSE FIRE: Two fire crews were called to a small roof fire in Lyons Crescent, Warwick.
Small fire sparked at Warwick home

Emily Clooney
1st Apr 2020 2:37 PM
FIREFIGHTERS were called to a home on Lyons Crescent, Warwick this afternoon after reports a small fire broke out on the roof.

There are currently two crews on site, as well as a Queensland Police Unit and crews from Ergon Energy.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman confirmed the fire was out on arrival, however "crews did notice some burn marks in a small section of the roof".

Firefighters have since gained entry to the building to look at the ceiling and are working to determine what started the small fire.

More to come.

