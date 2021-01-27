Small town stars shine in 2021 Australia Day Awards

Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi and town crier Bob Townshend with northern region Australia Day Award winners outside Warwick Town Hall. Picture: Jessica Paul

Some of Warwick area’s best and brightest have been recognised with prestigious Australia Day Awards, acknowledging their outstanding service to the community.

Allora young gun Bailey Harm was named as Junior Sportsperson of the Year for the Southern Downs’ northern region, receiving his award at Tuesday’s Australia Day ceremony in Warwick.

The 12-year-old was praised for his swimming success after claiming three gold medals and smashing a 21-year record in the 100m freestyle at state championships in February and March last year.

Allora young gun Bailey Harm was named 2021 Junior Sportsperson of the Year (northern region) for his achievements in swimming and school sport. Picture: Jessica Paul

Mum Donna-Maree Willett said she was proud to see her son continue their family tradition, with both herself and Bailey’s older sister Molly taking out the Cultural Award in previous years.

The small Southern Downs town was well-represented at the Australia Day Awards ceremony, with the Allora 150th Year Celebration named the 2021 Cultural Event of the Year (northern region).

Committee member Jim Cowley said it was a huge moment for the close-knit community.

“It is with a great deal of pride we accept this award on behalf of the Allora District Historical Society, and all residents of the Allora district,” Mr Cowley said.

Jim Anderson, John Cowley, Wendy Ardrey, and Lyn Wright of the Allora 150th Year Celebration committee with their Australia Day award.

“It was a true community effort, and it gave us the opportunity to express the spirit that has existed in Allora since it was first branded a municipality 150 years ago.”

It was a short but sweet awards ceremony at the Killarney Lions Club’s annual Australia Day Breakfast, with the only award of the day going to “community all-rounder” Bob Bell.

Lions’ Club organiser John Towells said the Killarney standout was an obvious choice for Citizen of the Year.

Killarney man Bob Bell was awarded ‘Citizen of the Year’ at the Killarney Lions Club’s Australia Day Breakfast on Tuesday. Picture: Jonno Colfs

“He runs a big Christmas light display every year, which he’s been doing for about 10 years, and it’s just for the community to enjoy,” Mr Towells said.

“There’s always a donation box and raffle there, so he raises money for charity as he goes along.

“He’s involved in community work at the school, and always helps out with lighting for the school musicals and town events.”

