Small towns to be hit hard by coronavirus cancellations

POPULAR EVENT COULD BE CANCELLED: The Killarney Border Ranges Bike Ride may not go ahead on March 28.

POPULAR EVENT COULD BE CANCELLED: The Killarney Border Ranges Bike Ride may not go ahead on March 28.

POSSIBLE cancellations of two key upcoming events in Killarney’s calendar will deliver a devastating blow to the small community.

Following the federal direction to cancel upcoming gatherings of 500 of more people, events such as the highly anticipated Border Ranges Bike Ride may not go ahead in two weeks time.

Natalie McCauley, secretary of the Killarney P-10 State School P and C committee said the decision is still up in the air.

“We still haven’t made the decision yet of whether or not it will actually go ahead,” she said.

“This has been planned for the last six months so we won’t go ahead and cancel anything if we don’t have to or until we have further instructions.”

Ms McCauley said after a tough year of fire risk and drought for the community, the committee had only recently made the decision they would definitely hold the event.

“Now the coronavirus has just come in and knocked everyone’s plans,” she said.

“We will possibly have to postpone for the first time in 20 years and to have to do it over coronavirus is not what we expected.”

Ms McCauley said the financial impact of the major event’s cancellation could have on the community would be devastating.

“It’s a major fundraiser for the school and local groups and all of the businesses in town benefit it some way,” she said.

Debbie Bradfield, organiser of Killarney Picnic Basket Day on April 5 said coronavirus concerns also loom over the event set to attract people in the thousands.

“We’re on standby at this stage,” she said.

“It is a huge event that brings in repeat visitors for the region so it’s really important for them to come and realise how great it is here and spend their money.”

Ms McCauley said a decision will be made next week.

“It would be massive if this and then Picnic Day were cancelled,” she said.

“There were also so many people in the community really looking forward to this and some even bought new bikes for the ride.

“But it’s really beyond our control and we will postpone it should it be cancelled.”

For updates on the event search @killarneytrailride on Facebook.