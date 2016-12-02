Smart new app for learner drivers

SMART DRIVING: A new app has been developed for learner drivers.

A BRAND new smartphone app could make getting a licence a lot safer and easier for learner drivers across the nation.

A pilot of the innovative AAMI SmartPlates app is underway with more than 100 learner drivers, allowing them to log learner driver hours digitally and block out unnecessary distractions while driving.

AAMI spokesperson Jake Krausmann said the new app uses GPS technology to digitally log the hours and distance driven by a learner driver as well as routes, time of day, traffic and weather conditions.

"The app has a 'Road Block' feature which on Android phones will block calls from mobiles and send an SMS to the caller to let them know the learner is behind the wheel. iPhone users will be encouraged to use a 'Do Not Disturb' function to silence calls and texts," Mr Krausmann said.

"With AAMI Crash Index data showing 23% of drivers nationally admit to having sent or read a text message while driving, the danger of being distracted is very real and unfortunately, all too common."

Mr Krausmann said the new technology would also save learner drivers and their supervisors from manually filling out a log book.

The AAMI Smartplates App pilot program will run from until January 2017.