SMASHED: Glass shattered at $7.8mil underpass

DISAPPOINTMENT has afflicted Warwick community members after serious vandalism at the $7.8million Billy Day Underpass, near St Mary's Church.

Seventeen glass panels surrounding garden beds around the entrance to the underpass have been completely smashed, but the installation of shatterproof glass meant the fragments held in place.

The glass panels on either side of the elevator doors have also been damaged.

The northern lift is also no longer operational, but it is unknown whether this is related to the vandalism.

Warwick Cleanup Group founder Graham Buchner said he was saddened by vandals doing damage for no reason.

"I'm very disappointed when you hear people have nothing better to do but damage other people's property," he said.

"The thing is being put there for people's safety and then you get somebody that comes along and wrecks it, it's very sad that's for sure."

Mr Buchner said nobody was a winner when it came to vandalism.

"The sad part is that it's now going to cost a lot of money to repair. That could be used with them doing main repairs of the roads, rather than waste money fixing this," he said.

"You can't comprehend why they would do it, but these people don't think of that sort of thing."

Warwick resident Johnno Felton noticed the damage last week, saying he was disgusted by the behaviour.

"Vandalism is angry people wrecking other people's property," he said.

"This is where the community has to stand up against it, but they've got to have support."

The underpass was installed in 2010 to offer safe passage for children at St Mary's Primary School.

Passionate campaigning from parents, staff and community members led to a generous $7.8million grant from the Queensland government.

St Mary's Primary School principal Margaret Grew said the panelling had been broken for about six months.

"It did cost a lot of money and it is a shame that people aren't treating it with the due respect that is needed," she said.

Mrs Grew said the underpass was rarely used by students, but when children did use the passage they were always accompanied by an adult.

CCTV cameras are installed in the underpass, but Mrs Grew said as far as she knew the cameras weren't operational.

"That is a concern if they're confronted by something that is not the norm, but they're very sensible on the rare occasions I've had to follow up on something," she said.

"It would be great if the cameras were working so if there are incidences where the parents raise concern so the police have appropriate means to follow it up."

The Department of Transport and Main Roads is responsible for the maintenance of the underpass.

The Daily News submitted a number of questions to the Department regarding the steps being taken to rectify the damage as well as the expected cost and timeframe for the repairs.

A Department spokesman said the organisation was aware of regular vandalism at Billy Day Underpass.

"We are investigating options to replace the balustrade with vandal- proof materials and repair the northern-end lift.

"We will be lodging a complaint with the Queensland Police Service (QPS) to allow the matter to be investigated," he said.

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie said the damage would not harm passersby, but was a sign of disrespect.

"Any sort of vandalism I find very disappointing, it's a disrespect to the other residents in the region," Cr Dobie said.

"At the end of the day it costs the ratepayer and the taxpayer or the owner of the property.

"It's a careless act and a disrespectful act."

To report vandalism, phone 13 14 44.