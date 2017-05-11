SMOKE ALERT: Warwick keep your windows closed today

QFES has warned residents living in those areas to keep windows and doors and medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

WARWICK will be shrouded in smoke today as local firefighters work alongside the Department of Transport and Main Roads, Queensland Rail and Southern Downs Regional Council to conduct a hazard reduction burn in town.

The burn will start at about 10am and and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advise residents may be affected by smoke.

They also advise motorists to take particular care as they may be smoke on the road around Hawker Road, Rose Street, Horsman Road and Warwick Allora Road.

QFES has warned residents living in those areas to keep windows and doors closed and medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Smoke can decrease visibility, residents are warned to drive to conditions if travelling in the area.