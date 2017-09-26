33°
News

Smoke covers Warwick this morning

HAZY START: Smoke was hanging low in Warwick this morning.
AN EERIE blanket of smoke could be seen throughout Warwick this morning.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the smoke could likely be attributed to a contained fire burning in a Warwick backyard at about 8.30am.

Warwick Fire Brigade received calls enquiring about the smoke, then embarked to investigate the backyard blaze.

After liaising with the owner of the property, the fire was put out and the crew left the scene at about 8.50am.

The spokeswoman said there was also currently no bans on burning permits so if burning was occurring in rural areas this could also contribute to the smoke.

After the fires at Dalveen and Maryland at the weekend, no further fires had been reported in the region.

Warwick Daily News
