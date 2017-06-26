Smoke spotted at Condamine Sports Club

SMOKED OUT: Fire crews have rushed to the Condamine Sports Club after reports of smoke coming from the roof.

PATRONS at the Condamine Sports Club have been evacuated after smoke was seen escaping from the roof.

Fire crews rushed to the Palmerin St pub about 8:15pm tonight.

A staff member reported seeing smoke coming from the vents and smelling an electrical, burnt plastic odour.

Fire crews entered the premises wearing white masks.

After crews assessed the situation, assistant manager Stephen Domjahn said overworked heaters caused the smoke and no sparks were lit.

He said staff saw the smoke and called emergency services straight away.

Fire crews remain on the scene.