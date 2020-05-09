Menu
Two women have been hospitalised after suffering snake bites to their feet and legs.
Two women in hospital after snakes attack their feet, legs

9th May 2020 12:21 PM
Two North Queensland women were hospitalised overnight after getting bitten by a snake.

One woman, in her 20s, was bitten on the foot at a private residence at Balgal Beach about 7pm Friday.

She was taken to Townsville University Hospital in a stable condition by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

A second woman, in her 30s, was reportedly bitten by a snake on the leg at a Cloncurry address about 12.45am today.

She was taken to Cloncurry Hospital in a stable condition.

Originally published as Snake bites hospitalise two women

