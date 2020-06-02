Snake season slithers into warm winter

A PROLONGED snake season could become the norm if unusually warm winters continue, according to a Southern Downs snake catcher Drew Godfrey.

Mr Godfrey said he’d noticed it was a busier end to this year’s season compared to the last as he was consistently responding to calls up until the last week or so.

“I think climate change has something to do with it because it’s making our summers longer so it’s warmer and it increases the snake season,” he said.

“Around October they will come out every day but now I’m thinking in years to come we’ll see them out in September.”

Mr Godfrey said it is unlikely snakes spotted at this time of year will cause a real threat.

“Most need to be around 25 degrees for their blood to be warm enough to digest food, if it’s not warm enough they’ll curl up and stop eating until spring time,” he said.

“They come out to warm themselves, I caught two snakes at 11 degrees yesterday curled up in an electricity box, but that’s only because someone was scared.”

But Mr Godfrey gave a stern warning not to touch any snakes found hibernating in gardens or homes.

“We have a red belly black snake that’s under our clothes line, he is in a little crack in the concrete and he’s under our feet as we hang our clothes but none of us are worried about it,” he said.

“Don’t touch a snake and you’ll be fine.

“The biggest concern is pets and kids, that could be excruciating.

“In winter they have less energy so will bite quicker to protect themselves if provoked.”