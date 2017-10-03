23°
Snakes alive in Warwick

DEADLY: A captured Eastern Brown.
Sean Teuma
A WARM finish to September has seen Warwick follow the trend in southern Queensland with a number of snake sightings.

Warwick snake catcher Gary Clark said he had been called to a number of incidents in the area.

"I'm averaging between one and two call-outs per day,” Mr Clark said.

"The warmer weather brings them out, and they are also active as they are looking to mate.

"The predominant snake in those calls have been eastern browns.

"They are extremely dangerous, and there have been a number of reported deaths.”

Mr Clark said there were a number of steps to take if you spotted a snake.

"It is important to keep a safe distance if you do see one,” he said.

"Wear closed footwear around the backyard, and keep the grass cut short.

"Remove any timbers or roofing iron that might offer a comfortable habitat.

"If you have chickens, keep their feed inside a sealed container, so as to not attract vermin.

"Observe the snake from a safe distance, ensure pets and children are safe, and call a registered snake catcher.”

In the event of being bitten, Mr Clark said it was important to remain calm and attentive.

"Do not wash the immediate area and place a clean dressing over the top,” he said.

"Apply a PIT bandage, and call 000 as soon as possible.”

