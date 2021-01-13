SNEAK STEAL: Five of the oddest Warwick thefts in 2020

SNEAKY? : This Warwick stealing cases left us shaking our heads.

FROM vibrators to containers of cheese, Warwick's light-fingered residents don't always make off with things that make sense to most of us.

In 2020, residents fronted Warwick court for their stealing attempts and some were more questionable than others.

Here are top five that made us scratch our heads:

HOUSESITTER STEALS VIBRATOR

When a Clifton man offered to look after his neighbour's pets, things took a strange turn for the trusting homeowner.

Jason Patrick McMahon fronted Warwick Magistrates Court in July after entering the woman's home and helping himself to four vibrating sex toys, women's underwear, DVDs, jewellery, a Breville sandwich maker and personal documents.

Magistrate Julian Noud called McMahon's actions 'deplorable'.

McMahon pleaded guilty to stealing and was fined $400.

No conviction was recorded.

'PANICKED' FLAT SCREEN STEAL

While the theft of a TV may not raise heads, the indiscreet method certainly goes.

In June, Warwick man Raymond George Alldridge stuffed the flatscreen TV from the Warwick Post Office into his bag and left making "no attempt to pay for it".

But the theft was short-lived as the man soon "panicked" and only an hour later drove while unlicensed to return it.

Alldridge pleaded guilty to one count each of stealing, stealing after a previous conviction, and driving without a licence.

He was sentenced to one month jail with immediate parole, and fined $200 for the driving offence.

All of his convictions were recorded.

SAY CHEESE FOR THE CCTV

A stolen container of cheese turned out to be worth hundreds when Peter James Parker fronted court for stealing

The 53-year-old disability pensioner was walking past The Juice Bar in November when he decided to lean over the counter, open the fridge and take the container of cheese.

Parker also failed to close the refrigerator door after his theft, leading to all the fridge contents being spoiled overnight.

He pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $160 and ordered to pay $226.88 restitution to the Juice Bar.

MAN CUTS TREES FROM STATE FOREST FOR PROFIT

A Southern Downs dad was chopped down an inch or two after he was busted for cutting down trees in a state-protected forest in December.

The Stanthorpe Magistrates Court heard Corey William Wilmot chopped trees from Durakai Forest timber and sold the firewood for a $390 profit.

According to duty lawyer Amber Acreman, Wilmot was unemployed and only sold the firewood out of desperation.

Wilmot pleaded guilty to three counts of stealing and was fined $500.

No conviction was recorded.

FAILED GETAWAY: THIEF FLEES STORE ON BACK OF TROLLEY

This stealing getaway proved to be less than seamless for Aimee Pearl Haynes back in June.

After visiting Bed, Bath and Table and stealing a sheet set, the Warwick Magistrates Court heard Haynes "jumped on the back and rode the trolley" at such speed people had to run to catch up with her.

The 31-year-old pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was fined $450.

