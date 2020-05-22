Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sneaky snake scares boaties ‘screaming’ back to shore

by Kara Sonter
22nd May 2020 6:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A COUPLE out for a cruise at Redland Bay had to race back to land after stowaway scared them back to shore.

The pair was shocked when what they thought was a jumper begin to move across a storage compartment of the boat.

They promptly called Redland's Snake Catcher's Tony Morrison.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"They were screaming heading back to shore," Mr Morrison said.

"The lady went to reach for a jumper because she was cold... and then the jumper moved.

"In over 20 years I've been doing this I've never had one on a boat."

He said the stowaway, a carpet python, made itself comfortable while the boat was parked at the couple's Redland Bay home, and was only discovered while the couple were more than 15 minutes away from the shoreline.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher
A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"We get a lot of nasties down that way... when I saw it was a python (I thought) 'thank heavens'."

Mr Morrison said the 1.5m snake was relocated back on dry land.

For more snake videos and information got to Redland's Snake Catcher's Facebook page.

Originally published as Sneaky snake scares boaties 'screaming' back to shore

More Stories

carpet python editors picks snake catchers snakes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        premium_icon ‘FULL FRONTAL’: Man exposes himself to supermarket worker

        News ‘Shove social distancing up your a--’. Police say the man flashed the employee when she ignored his harassment.

        WIRAC awarded top gong from Swim Australia

        premium_icon WIRAC awarded top gong from Swim Australia

        Sport The hours dedicated to teaching in the pool have been rewarded, with staff...

        Hero schoolchildren rescue starving cat from drain

        premium_icon Hero schoolchildren rescue starving cat from drain

        News Now the St Mary’s pupils have gone the extra mile to help more stray animals across...

        Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        premium_icon Littleproud lashes out at Premier’s border ‘scaremongering’

        News The Maranoa MP claims Ms Palaszczuk is ‘trying to put fear into people’ and is...