A COUPLE out for a cruise at Redland Bay had to race back to land after stowaway scared them back to shore.

The pair was shocked when what they thought was a jumper begin to move across a storage compartment of the boat.

They promptly called Redland's Snake Catcher's Tony Morrison.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"They were screaming heading back to shore," Mr Morrison said.

"The lady went to reach for a jumper because she was cold... and then the jumper moved.

"In over 20 years I've been doing this I've never had one on a boat."

He said the stowaway, a carpet python, made itself comfortable while the boat was parked at the couple's Redland Bay home, and was only discovered while the couple were more than 15 minutes away from the shoreline.

A couple was shocked to find a snake had snuck onto their boat at Redland Bay. Picture: Redland's Snake Catcher

"We get a lot of nasties down that way... when I saw it was a python (I thought) 'thank heavens'."

Mr Morrison said the 1.5m snake was relocated back on dry land.

For more snake videos and information got to Redland's Snake Catcher's Facebook page.

Originally published as Sneaky snake scares boaties 'screaming' back to shore