Snoop Dogg may have found a new calling after his star turn in the commentary booth for Tyson-Jones Jr. with an offer rolling in.
Snoop Dogg’s bizarre $1.3m X-rated offer

by Jake Lambourne, The Sun
3rd Dec 2020 7:47 PM

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg could have a new career path after being offered $1 million to commentate on PORN for blind people.

The mammoth £750,000 offer comes after the 49-year-old stole the show when he provided commentary for Mike Tyson's exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.

And boxing fans were left in hysterics after he started singing a hymn during Jake Paul's brutal victory over Nate Robinson.

He even took to the stage ahead of Tyson's return to the squared circle by smoking what appeared to be a huge blunt.

During the main event, he joked: "This is like two of my uncles fighting at the barbecue!"

Before adding: "Grandma, they out there fighting again!"

 

His antics delighted adult entertainment website ImLive, who are keen on the California native to provide commentary of webcam sessions for blind members.

They are hoping he lends his voice to add to his broadcasting repertoire in an open letter they sent out.

It read: "Here at ImLive, we believe in being innovative and thinking outside the box.

"To hear you describe the female anatomy while one of our beautiful hosts performs an adult show will provide our visually impaired guests with what most certainly be one of the most entertaining experiences of their lives.

 

 

"All that said, I'd like to personally extend you an offer of up to $1 million to join ImLive and provide commentary for ImLive4TheBlind camming sessions.

"This can be done from anywhere, even while you light up a fatty and sip on some gin and juice.

"If interested, please reach out and we can discuss the additional terms of this partnership."

It remains to be seen whether the Grammy-nominated rapper will take them up on their offer.

 

This story first appeared in The Sun and was republished with permission.1

 

 

Originally published as Snoop Dogg's bizarre $1.3m X-rated offer

snoop dogg

