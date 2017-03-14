Snouts down, curly tails up for pig races

CROWD PLEASER: The Sandy Creek Pig Races are on this Saturday and continue to grow in popularity, with 500 attending last year.

SOME little pigs go to market, other little pigs get to hog the limelight on a racetrack near Warwick.

The popular Sandy Creek Pig Races at the Darling Downs Hotel is on this Saturday and hundreds of spectators from across the region are expected to attend the fundraiser.

Publican Gary Little, who bought the hotel at Sandy Creek in 2004, said the race day in its seventh year had raised more than $70,000 for RACQ LifeFlight and the Wheatvale State School.

"For a little town, it's a wonderful turnout and show of support for charities from people across the district,” Mr Little said.

The seven-race event continues to grow in popularity with 500 attending last year, he said.

The main race - the Sandy Creek Racing Cup - is held in honour of Gary's late wife Liz.

"Liz was one of the original organisers of the races and had a lot of input in its first year so she would be very proud to see how it has progressed into such a much-loved event,” Mr Little said.

"She passed away suddenly before the second year of the races.”

He said Liz helped launch the event after she was approached by the family of a local baby girl who had been born premature and transported to hospital by helicopter.

"The girl's family wanted to raise money for LifeFlight so we provided the venue,” Mr Little said.

"In a lovely outcome, the baby is now a healthy little girl who comes to the races each year.”

Noah's Thoroughbred Racing Pigs will again be the stars of the day and owner Kevin Kiley said his swift-hoofed baconers loved to put on a show.

"If there aren't people on the sidelines, the pigs will walk along the track,” Mr Kiley said.

"But if there is a crowd and lots of clapping they will race as fast as they can.”

He said the pigs were well prepared for the day, recently competing in the Canberra Royal Show and The Glennie School fete in Toowoomba.

"They are super fit and have been on a special racing diet so expect to see some turbo-charged pigs.”

The day promises something for everyone, with more attractions added each year for children including a jumping castle, animal petting farm and novelty races for kids and parents.

Singers Terry Arnold and Back in Time will perform during the day until late, with four free maxi taxis taking racegoers to Warwick and surrounds throughout the night.

The races are at 345 Sandy Creek Rd, Sandy Creek with gates opening at 1.30pm and the first race at 2pm. Admission is $15 adults, $10 for pre-paid tickets and children $5.