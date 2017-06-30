18°
Snow falls on Stanthorpe's winter festival

Liana Turner
| 30th Jun 2017 4:59 PM
Gold Coast boy Ethan Cockle throws the first snowball of the day at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Friday, June 30.
Gold Coast boy Ethan Cockle throws the first snowball of the day at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Friday, June 30. Liana Turner

THE youngsters couldn't resist when the first snow poured into Stanthorpe Showgrounds today.

The first day of Snowflakes in Stanthorpe saw big crowds descend on Maryland St to indulge in local goods and plenty of icy action while musical performers including the Granite Belt's own James Blundell took to the stage.

The snowgrounds officially open tomorrow, but as the snow machine warmed up, onlookers stole a first glimpse at the white stuff as volunteers worked to transform the arena into a winter wonderland this afternoon.

Ethan Cockle, from the Gold Coast, was checking out the event with his mum.

He was among the first to get his hands on the fresh snow, and said the experience - a first for him - was great.

"It's cold,” Ethan said.

Ethan said he was looking forward to playing on the snowfields across the weekend.

Volunteers help to bring the snow into the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Friday, June 30.
Volunteers help to bring the snow into the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Friday, June 30. Liana Turner

Snowflakes in Stanthorpe president Brett Boatfield said he'd been thrilled with the turnout to the event so far.

With a frosty start to the weekend and temperatures forecast as low as -2C today and tomorrow, organisers are hoping to exceed last year's unprecedented numbers of 12,000 people.

Mr Boatfield welcomed the response to today's sunny start to the festival.

"It's great to see the people down there this morning,” Mr Boatfield said.

Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie helped to open the festival alongside Mr Boatfield.

Mayor Tracy Dobie with Snowflakes in Stanthorpe president Brett Boatfield at the official opening on Friday.
Mayor Tracy Dobie with Snowflakes in Stanthorpe president Brett Boatfield at the official opening on Friday. Liana Turner

"I'd like to congratulate Brett and his committee for... what they've done to make Snowflakes in Stanthorpe even bigger than it was last year,” Cr Dobie said.

"12,000 people walked through the gates of the showground last year and we're hoping (for) double that this year.

"We truly believe this can be one of the biggest festivals in Queensland.”

The showgrounds with snow, ice skating, human snowglobes and plenty more are open from 9am today and tomorrow on High St, Stanthorpe.

Visit snowflakesinstanthorpe.com.au for more info.

