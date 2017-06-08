18°
News

SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

8th Jun 2017 8:46 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

GRAB your coats, gloves and loved ones, and rug up for the Winter On Bell's Festival from Friday, June 16 that will feature Toowoomba's first giant snow globe.

The Garden City's Bell Street Mall will be transformed into a two-day winter wonderland.

Toowoomba Regional Council planning and development portfolio leader, Anne Glasheen, said she was excited Queensland's "coolest" city would embrace the winter spirit.

"It's been years since we've seen snow in Toowoomba and we're excited to transform Bell Street Mall into a family friendly winter wonderland," Cr Glasheen said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery Submit your image to this Gallery
 

 

"It's the first time Toowoomba residents have had the chance to step inside a giant snow globe and there will be a great variety of free family activities over the two days for everyone to enjoy.

"The Winter On Bell's Festival will feature a fashion parade, films like Frozen and free food vouchers for the first 150 movie-goers.

"Adults will also be able to browse through the special makers market or tinkle the ivories with the return of the pianos," Cr Glasheen said.

 

The two-day special pop-up festival is part of the Bell Street Mall Place Study.

People are encouraged to join in the fun and have their say on the future of Bell Street Mall.

This is the third activation as part of the Bell Street Mall Place Study which will conclude with recommendations for revitalising the mall as a part of Council's overall City Centre Master Plan.

More information on the Winter On Bell's Festival and Place Study can be found at yoursay.tr.qld.gov.au/ or by calling Toowoomba Regional Council on 131 872.

The announcement from the council comes after predictions from locals in Stanthorpe for snow on the Southern Downs this winter.

Snow is widely predicted for the Tenterfield region above 1200m and Mt Mackenzie is considered a prime spot for snow.

Snow video Stanthorpe QLD this morning! ❄️❄️❄️

Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Thursday, 16 July 2015
       
Toowoomba Chronicle

Topics:  snow toowoomba winter

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

"I paid to be raped!": Victim of insidious masseur

"I paid to be raped!": Victim of insidious masseur

A MASSAGE therapist has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years for the insidious rape of a young Hervey Bay mother.

Stepping up the war on ice

OPEN FORUM: Member for Southern Downs Lawrence Springborg, PHN Darling Downs and West Moreton chief executive Simone Finch, Member for Maranoa David Littleproud, Sunrise Way chief executive Wendy Agar and Warwick Police Sergeant Shane Reid welcomed community input on tackling ice.

Eduction and rehabilitation were in the spotlight at Warwick forum

Why drying your clothes inside is a bad idea

Innocent practices may be turning your house into an unhealthy breeding ground. Image: iStocknew

Why stringing up your wet socks indoors can be a health hazard

WET WEEKEND: Heavy rain forecast for Southern Downs

The total forecast rainfall for the next week. The purple area is hanging around the NSW coast and could see rainfall of up to 200mm.

The Southern Downs could be in the firing line for a solid drenching

Local Partners

Brisk business at races and bookie wants more TAB days

Bookie reckons Warwick ready to pick up more TAB race meetings for Allman Park track

Action gears up for another rodeo week - search for cattle

VOLUNTEER: Kal Bruyn shows his style in a campdraft at Allora and is one of the 2017 Warwick Rodeo volunteers.

Show society hard at work as rodeo gets a bit closer

Three down, one to go for Warwick Turf Club

RACING: The horses in the straight in the Warwick Vet Clinic QTIS 1100m race, the first of seven races on the card at Allman Park at Tuesday's TAB meeting.

Have a look at results - a few Warwick placegetters

Cowboys host Warriors in Saturday night footy

KEY PLAYER: Inside back Paul Cantwell passes for Warwick at Father Ranger Oval this season.

Warwick wants past teammates of Hallman to honour his 300th

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

Aussie legends The Angels join huge line-up of rockers

WHEN the late Doc Neeson left The Angels, the band grappled with the decision before them - call it quits, or keep going.

Prince Harry shoots down prank gone wrong

Prince Harry looks shell-shocked after being pranked by KIIS FM.

"Hey Harry! Harry! The floor is lava ... he doesn’t get the joke!”

Here Come the Habibs star to keep pushing boundaries

Kat Hoyos stars as Layla in Here Come The Habibs.

CAST not going to shy away from the taboo in controversial show

Song writing mum to be mentored by Katie Noonan

Bronwyn Burke is a finalist for Songs That Made You program where she will be mentored by artists including Katie Noonan.

'Won the lotto': the extraordinary opportunity for Gladstone mum

What's on the big screen this week

Brian Cox and Miranda Richardson in a scene from the movie Churchill.

Churchill, The Mummy and My Cousin Rachel make their debuts.

Embarrassing Bodies doctor tones it down in new series

Dr Christian Jessen stars in the series Dr Christian Will See You Now.

Embarrassing Bodies' Dr Jessen focuses on more common complaints

Sunrise Mass leaves audience spellbound

Sunshine Coast Oriana Choir in heartfelt performance

Great view, Room For Your Pets

11257 Cunningham Highway, Gladfield 4370

3 1 2 $269,000

Taking in rural views across Gladfield sits this 3 bedroom home on approximately 5 acres. The home has a renovated kitchen with breakfast bar which is open plan...

Inspect And Be Surprised

49 Gore Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $239,000

There is much more on offer than first appears with this surprisingly spacious home. the well presented property offers something for everyone in the family.

Charming - Convenient - Private

8A William Street, Warwick 4370

House 5 2 2 $435,000

5 Bedrooms *ensuite and office / parents retreat off main with verandah access * large modern kitchen * spacious open living, lounge, dining with bar area and...

Great Value 1161m2 Building Block $120,000!!!

5 Taliah Place, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $120,000

This quality 1161sqm building block is situated in quiet area at the end of a cul de sac. All services available kerbing, town water and underground power. No...

Immaculately Presented Large 2443m2 Block

13961 Cunningham Highway, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $350,000

This perfectly presented family home with plenty of space for everyone. Features 4 built-in bedrooms master has ensuite and walk-in robe. Stylish open plan...

Good Return for Investors

23 Wattle Avenue, Warwick 4370

Unit 3 3 3 $ 330,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS ... Situated only a few blocks from the CBD and down from the hospital is a set of 3 units with long term tenants. Currently :- 2 units X...

Guy St Unit

Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $ 199,000

Tidy Brick 2 bedroom unit close to the CBD, a walk to the shopping and business centre. Good kitchen with breakfast bar adjoins to the open plan dining and lounge...

Cottage with Extras

Warwick 4370

House 3 1 $ 197,000

Well-maintained and presented 3 bedroom timber home on 883 m with extras including 5 KVA solar system, ceiling insulation, new floor coverings ... Original timber...

Popular Location

184 Palmerin Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 4 $ 230,000

Period 2 bedroom plus sleepouts has lots of possibilities for enthusiastic renovators. Recently repainted inside and a deck added to the back. Enter via the front...

Executive Brick Home with Inground Pool

1 Iceberg Court, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $355,000

This well presented 4 bedroom executive home with an inground saltwater pool. Modern stylish kitchen, large formal lounge, dining/family room, master bedroom with...

Vacant office/industrial warehouse in central Maroochydore

Smart industrial unit near new Maroochydore CBD going to auction

1400 jobs, $900m, 5-star luxury: 'Why Coast needs this'

PLANS: Sekisui House plans to partner with Westin for a five-star resort at Yaroomba.

Business leaders call on council to approve Yaroomba Beach project

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Popular Coast clothing shop closes, replaced by playground

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!