SNOW WAY: Winter wonderland coming to Toowoomba

GRAB your coats, gloves and loved ones, and rug up for the Winter On Bell's Festival from Friday, June 16 that will feature Toowoomba's first giant snow globe.

The Garden City's Bell Street Mall will be transformed into a two-day winter wonderland.

Toowoomba Regional Council planning and development portfolio leader, Anne Glasheen, said she was excited Queensland's "coolest" city would embrace the winter spirit.

"It's been years since we've seen snow in Toowoomba and we're excited to transform Bell Street Mall into a family friendly winter wonderland," Cr Glasheen said.

"It's the first time Toowoomba residents have had the chance to step inside a giant snow globe and there will be a great variety of free family activities over the two days for everyone to enjoy.

"The Winter On Bell's Festival will feature a fashion parade, films like Frozen and free food vouchers for the first 150 movie-goers.

"Adults will also be able to browse through the special makers market or tinkle the ivories with the return of the pianos," Cr Glasheen said.

Frozen window Toowoomba: The temperature was so cold that car windows froze in Toowoomba on the morning of June 8, 2017.

The two-day special pop-up festival is part of the Bell Street Mall Place Study.

People are encouraged to join in the fun and have their say on the future of Bell Street Mall.

This is the third activation as part of the Bell Street Mall Place Study which will conclude with recommendations for revitalising the mall as a part of Council's overall City Centre Master Plan.

More information on the Winter On Bell's Festival and Place Study can be found at yoursay.tr.qld.gov.au/ or by calling Toowoomba Regional Council on 131 872.

The announcement from the council comes after predictions from locals in Stanthorpe for snow on the Southern Downs this winter.

Snow is widely predicted for the Tenterfield region above 1200m and Mt Mackenzie is considered a prime spot for snow.

Snow video Stanthorpe QLD this morning! ❄️❄️❄️ Posted by Higgins Storm Chasing on Thursday, 16 July 2015