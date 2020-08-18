Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
LATE WINTER SNOW: Forecasters have predicted a slight chance of snow to fall across the region this weekend.
LATE WINTER SNOW: Forecasters have predicted a slight chance of snow to fall across the region this weekend.
News

SNOWFALL: Mercury set to drop, chance for snow

Emily Clooney
18th Aug 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TEMPERATURES are set to plummet across the Southern Downs this weekend, bringing with it the chance of snow and sleet.

A cold front pushing across northern New South Wales up into southern Queensland is predicted to cause temperatures in Stanthorpe drop to -2 on Sunday morning.

Higgins Storm Chasing modelling suggests an 80 per cent chance of rain hitting the region and the chance of sleet and snow on the Granite Belt.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Shane Kennedy said at this point snow was highly likely in parts of northern New South Wales, with the potentual for wet days on the Downs.

“We’re expecting a slight chance of showers, with the potential for a bit of moisture around on the Saturday,” Mr Kennedy said.

“But we’re not expecting it to get quite cold enough (for snow) on Saturday; we’re looking at a minimum of two degrees with tops of 10 to 11 degrees.”

Not ruling out the potential for at least some sleet, Mr Kennedy said things would certainly feel frostty.

“It’s certainly going to feel wintry one last time this August,” he said.

MORE STORIES

WATCH: Flashback to record-breaking snowfall, five years on

Stanthorpe Border Post

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CHEAPEST 5: Where to fill up in Warwick this week

        Premium Content CHEAPEST 5: Where to fill up in Warwick this week

        Information Some areas on the Downs are reporting petrol under a dollar. Here is how the Rose City stacks up:

        Man kicks window in violent outburst over rent

        Premium Content Man kicks window in violent outburst over rent

        Crime The 29-year-old Warwick man was caught driving with meth in his car just weeks...

        Very high fire danger for Darling Downs region

        Premium Content Very high fire danger for Darling Downs region

        News A VERY high fire danger has been forecast for the Darling Downs and Granite Belt...

        Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        Premium Content Dad battles to give son, 3, fighting chance under border ban

        News This man took his concerns straight to the Premier