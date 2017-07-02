18°
GALLERY: Snowflakes in Stanthorpe draws record numbers

Liana Turner
| 2nd Jul 2017 5:45 PM
Gabby Riordan from Warwick on the snowfields at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Sunday, July 2.
Gabby Riordan from Warwick on the snowfields at Snowflakes in Stanthorpe on Sunday, July 2. Liana Turner

THE mornings were crisp with frost, but that's what the bumper crowds were there for.

The Granite Belt has delighted in a weekend of frosty fun with the return of Snowflakes in Stanthorpe.

The three day winter festival wrapped up yesterday, and organisers believe record numbers flowed into the Stanthorpe Showgrounds for snow, ice skating and winter-themed fun.

Publicity officer Robyn Henderson said while the official figure was still being finalised, they estimated 15,000 people visited the festival on Saturday, the main day of the event.

With an expanded festival area but still solid crowds, she said it was clear the number had grown from last year's 12,000 people.

"We were really pleased with the turnout," she said.

Organisers were also thrilled with the Sunday numbers, as the festival's final day had grown from last year, and Mrs Henderson said the stunning weather was a big help.

 

"We had quite spectacular winter days," she said.

She said Snowflakes in Stanthorpe president Brett Boatfield was thrilled with the success of the snowmaking machine.

"He was so happy with that... and there was plenty of snow for everyone to enjoy," she said.

Mrs Henderson said the committee was excited about the event's success and thanked everyone who helped to make it possible.

"It really was snow much fun," she said.

Stanthorpe and Granite Belt Chamber of Commerce president John Bylicki also welcomed the strong response to Snowflakes.

"It's just brilliant," he said.

"It's every bit as good as last year and a lot better, I think, in a lot of ways."

Temperatures dropped as low as -4C in parts of the Granite Belt at the weekend.

