Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

THIS weekend Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland as the annual Snowflakes in Stanthorpe festival fills the streets with fun, music, food and of course, snow.

Organisers promise the event will be bigger and better this year, with improved parking arrangements and to the delight of many, a bigger ice skating rink has been purpose-built for the influx of excited visitors.

It all kicks off today as Stanthorpe closes its main street to all but foot traffic.

The centre of town will be the place to be, with hours of free live entertainment, artisan markets, farmers markets, kids activities, a grand opening and parade as well as food vendors galore.

Make sure you don't

miss the ice sculpture challenge, where tradies with chain- saws vie to create the most amazing winter artworks.

On Saturday and Sunday, the action will be focused at the Stanthorpe "Snowgrounds”, which will be unrecognisable under a coating of fresh powdery white snow.

Grab your tickets online at snowflakesinstanthorpe .com.au or at the gate and check out the free snowfields or the ice skating rink, enjoy the oodles of entertainment, winter markets, the human snow globe, a fire show and on Sunday join in the Iceman Challenge or the Frosty Fun Run.