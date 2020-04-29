Soap sisters keep it clean with new business venture

KEEPING IT FRESH: Founders of Amor de Lugo, Jennifer Rendells and Vanessa Duggan, are excited to release their handmade products.

KEEPING IT FRESH: Founders of Amor de Lugo, Jennifer Rendells and Vanessa Duggan, are excited to release their handmade products.

A CURIOUS interest in viral soap-carving videos turned into a well-timed business venture for Warwick sisters Jennifer Rendalls and Vanessa Duggan who launched their handmade soap company, Amor de Lugo, this week.

The best friends turned business partners began to dabble in hobby soap-making earlier this year, far before fears of coronavirus hit the supermarket shelves.

“It began after seeing some random ads on Facebook about soap carving, and from there we became interested in making it,” Mrs Rendalls explained.

Soap-cutting videos began to gain online momentum in 2018, prompting millions of people from around the world to upload their own “mesmerising” videos to social media. Some soap-carvers have since become bona fide influencers, boasting upwards of 80,000 followers.

Mrs Rendalls said the pair had long discussed working together one day, but nothing had ever piqued their interest quite like creating soap.

“We got a bit hooked!” she said.

“We get so excited each time making them, and once we see them in the mould we can’t wait to cut them up.

“There’s a bit of love in every bar.”

Posting photos of their creations onto Facebook soon drew the attention of friends and family, who wanted to know how they could get a handcrafted bar of their own.

“We thought, ‘Oh wow! This could be something!’ and we just kind of took it from there,” Mrs Rendalls said.

The process of moving from hobby to business presented a steep learning curve for the two, who relied on their own research to figure out everything from packaging to production needs.

Amor de Lugo, Spanish for ‘love of luxury’, offers six different types of soap in its first release, with a heavy focus on natural essential oils and beautiful scents.

“We try to use organic when we can, and all of our products are currently vegan,” Mrs Rendalls said.

“And they’re not just hand soaps, you can use them for your body, too.”

With demand for soap at a record-high, it seems the pair couldn’t have chosen a better time.

“We were planning it for a while and it just sort of fell into place at the same time (as the coronavirus),” Mrs Rendalls said.

“It can be hard to find good soap at the moment, so it’s good to be able to supply it locally.”

Soaps start at just $5. For more information visit www.facebook.com/amordelujosoaps or email amordelujo@outlook.com