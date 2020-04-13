Soccer superstar Neymar's 52-year-old mother has stolen the limelight from her son as it emerged she is dating a professional computer gamer aged just 22.

Nadine Goncalves' new boyfriend is even six years younger than the Brazilian ace - who has given their relationship his tick of approval, The Sun reports.

Nadine revealed on Instagram that she is dating gamer Tiago Ramos, posting a picture of the pair embracing in a garden.

And she accompanied the snap with the caption: "The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it," with a love heart emoji.

Brazilian outlet UEL Esporte has shed more light on Ramos, revealing him to be part of a gaming team called 4K Easy. But he balances out his gaming by also working as a model.

Nadine split with Neymar's father and agent Wagner Ribeiro in 2016 after 25 years of marriage.

And despite the age gap, her new relationship appears to have the support of her superstar son.

"Be happy mum, love you," Neymar commented on her Instagram post with a love heart emoji.

Even Ribeiro himself appeared to give the pair his blessing, commenting on the post with applause emojis.

Long before meeting Nadine, Ramos, from the Brazilian state Pernambuco, was a superfan of Neymar himself.

He revealed that he sent the Paris Saint-Germain star a message in 2017, reading: "Neymar you are fantastic, I don't know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you, I see you playing and I'm very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother, and play together.

"I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals!"

And his wish appeared to have come true when he posted a picture of himself with his hero back in January - before sharing another snap from Neymar's lavish birthday bash a month later.

This story was originally published on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission

Originally published as Soccer star's 52yo mum dating 22yo fan