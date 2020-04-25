Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
HOME SCHOOL WORRIES: Joanna, Andrew, and Thomas Lindsay have mostly been coping with home schooling, thanks to hard copy packages from Warwick East State School.
HOME SCHOOL WORRIES: Joanna, Andrew, and Thomas Lindsay have mostly been coping with home schooling, thanks to hard copy packages from Warwick East State School.
News

Social isolation a growing concern for school kids

Tessa Flemming
Tessa Flemming
25th Apr 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WARWICK parents have been left advocating for a case by case basis as the Queensland Teachers’ Union warns home schooling could last until the end of June holidays.

According to an update to principals, union general secretary Graham Moloney said easing restrictions too soon could impact teachers.

“If health and safety is compromised … the union will seek to have … schools suspended until the safety issue is resolved,’’ he said.

“In spite of speculation about an early relaxation of restrictions, the risk of a ‘second wave’ of infection may extend the changes for the remainder of the term.’’

Joanna Lindsay is home schooling her six-year-old son Thomas.

She was worried extending the period beyond what was necessary could impact children’s social wellbeing.

“It certainly would be challenging – not only to teach – but because of social distancing he’s not been allowed to play with friends and he doesn’t understand,” she said.

“He just wanted to get back to school to see his mates because he’s missing them.”

Ms Lindsay, a part-time paramedic, said looking after Thomas’s schooling as well as taking care of younger brother Andrew had its “hair tear” moments.

“It is a challenge to keep them entertained,” she said.

As Darling Downs Health Service reveals it has had no new cases since April 11, Ms Lindsay said she would like decisions made for schools individually.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Woman arrested after stabbing

    Woman arrested after stabbing
    • 25th Apr 2020 11:05 AM
    Apology to John James Merity

    Apology to John James Merity
    • 25th Apr 2020 10:39 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

        premium_icon Price slash not enough to curb panic-buy hike

        News DESPITE prices dropping across Australia, this Warwick resident said she’s seen her grocery bill increase by $150.

        BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

        premium_icon BREAKING: Council CEO to leave role

        News The news comes after a closed council meeting this morning.

        WATCH LIST: The films, TV and more inspired by our region

        premium_icon WATCH LIST: The films, TV and more inspired by our region

        News The Southern Downs has been the backdrop for many movies, TV and podcasts. Here’s...

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        Virus tests ramp up to include anyone with symptoms

        News Health Minister, Attorney-General provide update on new COVID-19 cases