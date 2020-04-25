Social isolation a growing concern for school kids

HOME SCHOOL WORRIES: Joanna, Andrew, and Thomas Lindsay have mostly been coping with home schooling, thanks to hard copy packages from Warwick East State School.

WARWICK parents have been left advocating for a case by case basis as the Queensland Teachers’ Union warns home schooling could last until the end of June holidays.

According to an update to principals, union general secretary Graham Moloney said easing restrictions too soon could impact teachers.

“If health and safety is compromised … the union will seek to have … schools suspended until the safety issue is resolved,’’ he said.

“In spite of speculation about an early relaxation of restrictions, the risk of a ‘second wave’ of infection may extend the changes for the remainder of the term.’’

Joanna Lindsay is home schooling her six-year-old son Thomas.

She was worried extending the period beyond what was necessary could impact children’s social wellbeing.

“It certainly would be challenging – not only to teach – but because of social distancing he’s not been allowed to play with friends and he doesn’t understand,” she said.

“He just wanted to get back to school to see his mates because he’s missing them.”

Ms Lindsay, a part-time paramedic, said looking after Thomas’s schooling as well as taking care of younger brother Andrew had its “hair tear” moments.

“It is a challenge to keep them entertained,” she said.

As Darling Downs Health Service reveals it has had no new cases since April 11, Ms Lindsay said she would like decisions made for schools individually.