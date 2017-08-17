Sod turns on Swanfels rebuild

GOOD START: All Trades Queensland workforce officer and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie turning the first sod on the Swanfels Pioneer Park shelter replacement project.

TRADESMEN in training are set to benefit as the reconstruction of a beloved community shelter gets underway this week.

Work started today to rebuild the park shelter at Pioneer Park at Swanfels with All Trades Queensland supplying 12 apprentices to help Southern Downs Regional Council deliver the project.

SDRC allocated $25,000 to materials for the build that is expected to be finished by the end of October.

Mayor Tracy Dobie was on site today to turn the first sod for the replacement project, after extensive termite damage forced the council to dismantle the structure earlier this year.

"The council is pleased to be partner with ATQ on this project,” Cr Dobie said.

"It's a great opportunity for apprentices to undertake a project on a real construction site which will enable them to learn a variety of new skills.

"It will also complement the theory component of their training through TAFE.

"And, with the new structure to be constructed in line with the original design, it also means the community will get back a shelter that they can relate to, with all the benefits of a brand new build.”

Cr Dobie said the council acknowledged Russell Anstey who contributed pro bono design services for the new shelter.

ATQ workforce officer, Jason Wright said this community project was a perfect opportunity for new apprentices to learn a variety of construction skills.

"The structure and scope of works in the shelter replacement project provides a diverse mix of skills and trades for training, which will mean they are better trained for industry placements throughout the region," Mr Wright said.

Mr Wright said ATQ was eager to offer more training opportunities to young people in the region, and urged locals to phone him on 0411 128 889 about apprenticeships.

Ground scarification and levelling of the site has already been done ahead of earthworks as the first part of the project.

The start of the project was delayed with ATQ needing to find a new Registered Training Organisation.