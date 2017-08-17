27°
News

Sod turns on Swanfels rebuild

Sophie Lester
| 17th Aug 2017 4:14 PM
GOOD START: All Trades Queensland workforce officer and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie turning the first sod on the Swanfels Pioneer Park shelter replacement project.
GOOD START: All Trades Queensland workforce officer and Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie turning the first sod on the Swanfels Pioneer Park shelter replacement project. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TRADESMEN in training are set to benefit as the reconstruction of a beloved community shelter gets underway this week.

Work started today to rebuild the park shelter at Pioneer Park at Swanfels with All Trades Queensland supplying 12 apprentices to help Southern Downs Regional Council deliver the project.

SDRC allocated $25,000 to materials for the build that is expected to be finished by the end of October.

Mayor Tracy Dobie was on site today to turn the first sod for the replacement project, after extensive termite damage forced the council to dismantle the structure earlier this year.

"The council is pleased to be partner with ATQ on this project,” Cr Dobie said.

"It's a great opportunity for apprentices to undertake a project on a real construction site which will enable them to learn a variety of new skills.

"It will also complement the theory component of their training through TAFE.

"And, with the new structure to be constructed in line with the original design, it also means the community will get back a shelter that they can relate to, with all the benefits of a brand new build.”

Cr Dobie said the council acknowledged Russell Anstey who contributed pro bono design services for the new shelter.

ATQ workforce officer, Jason Wright said this community project was a perfect opportunity for new apprentices to learn a variety of construction skills.

"The structure and scope of works in the shelter replacement project provides a diverse mix of skills and trades for training, which will mean they are better trained for industry placements throughout the region," Mr Wright said.

Mr Wright said ATQ was eager to offer more training opportunities to young people in the region, and urged locals to phone him on 0411 128 889 about apprenticeships.

Ground scarification and levelling of the site has already been done ahead of earthworks as the first part of the project.

The start of the project was delayed with ATQ needing to find a new Registered Training Organisation.

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  all trades queensland southern downs regional council swanfels warwick community

Teenager allegedly shoots galah with bow and arrow

Teenager allegedly shoots galah with bow and arrow

Police charge 13-year-old boy after bird found "alive and suffering”

UPDATE: Toddler hit by car in shop carpark

Paramedics treating a toddler reportedly hit by a car.

The boys was transported to hospital in a stable condition

Woolworths, Coles, Aldi: Why it pays to check docket

Do you know about your supermarket's 'freebie policy'?

Overcoming the past to lead the way

REDEMPTION: Raymond Alldridge with daughter Tayla.

How a local man turned his life around for the good of his kids.

Local Partners

Festival to honour man in black

Stanthorpe could be on to a Cash cow, with organisers of a new festival confident the event could become a major drawcard for the area.

WATCH: Gardening guru visits Southern Downs

ON THE JOB: Students learnt about the composition of soil at the Hermitage Research Facility Schools Plant Science Competition Awards Day and Ag Science Expo.

Host of Gardening Australia Costa Georgiadis delighted students

Hats off to the volunteers at Morgan Park

UPGRADE: Warwick District Sporting Car Club committee member Wayne Pfingst and volunteer Peter Herlihen at the upgraded bridge.

Praise for four dedicated volunteers at motorsport precinct

Maroons duo ready for Friday night polocrosse

EXCITED: Tambo player Rachael Sargood and son Jett will both play for Queensland at Morgan Park this weekend.

Mother and son playing in different Queensland teams this weekend

Athletes to gather Thursday for Warwick All Schools

Scots PGC student Will Gilmore at his final practice session before Thursday's Briggs Oval athletics.

Main events at athletics will be on Thursday at Briggs Oval

OPINION: Bachelor really crossed the line

Leah’s abrupt Bachelor exit is slut-shaming at its worst.

Marvel stars tease superhero epic

The four year wait for Marvel's The Defenders is over.

The Defenders stars on their long-awaited superhero team-up.

The two stars who intimidated Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth was intimidated by two other Hollywood stars.

Thor star says he was ‘weirdly shaken’ when he met two other actors.

Sam Newman: How a Playboy magazine changed everything

The new crew of The Footy Show.Source:Supplied

How a Playboy magazine changed everything.

Leah slams Matty: ‘I was incredibly disappointed’

Leah says she was ‘incredible disappointed’ with Matty J.

BACHELOR evictee's controversial chat with Kyle and Jackie O.

John Eales finds peace with the haka

Inia Maxwell and John Eales in a scene from the documentary John Eales Reveals: The Haka.

Rugby legend is on a quest to learn about a sacred Maori tradition/

The Bachelor recap: Secret pasts publicly exposed

Matty J is left speechless on The Bachelor.

TWO Bachelor contestants’ secret adult pasts have been exposed.

Renovated Home Handy To Town Centre

1 Frank Ave, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $195,000

This 3 bedroom plus office home has been completely renovated throughout. Features include 3 bedrooms plus office, renovated bathroom, lounge room with wood heater...

Relax In Established Gardens On Big Block

25 Easey St, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 5 $269,000

Neat two bedroom home set back for privacy on this 2,208sqm block. The well designed home features an air conditioned open plan lounge, dining and kitchen which...

Exceptional Value In Great Location

18 Ridgeview Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 2 $295,000

Located close to schools, sports grounds and golf course is this 4 bedroom family home. All bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, master has walk-in robe and ensuite.

Cute and Comfortable

42 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 2 2 $219,000

Nicely renovated 3 bedroom timber home with ensuite off the main bedroom.. Entertain your family and friends on the wide front verandah or the paved area out back.

2000m2 Quality Building Block

19 Panorama Court, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $150,000

This rare to find extra large elevated 2000m2 quality building block situated in an established area at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac street. Close to Scots PGC...

Beautiful Renovation Price Reduced!

39 Myall Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $225,000

This beautifully renovated home is located only 5 minutes walk from the Warwick CBD. With polished timber floors , a brand new kitchen & bathroom, fresh paint...

Charming Home - Large Block

26 Marshall Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $235,000

Two bedrooms with builtin robes * open plan living, convenient eat in kitchen, electrical appliances *reverse cycle air conditioner, positioned to flow through the...

Large Home - Large Shed

71 Canning Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 4 $269,000

4 Bedrooms, bay window in main * office / store room *sunroom *large entry hall *separate lounge, woodheater * separate dining * renovated kitchen granite benches...

Comfortable Home - Large Shed

136 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $355,000

4 Bedrooms * separate lounge * kitchen, meals, family * separate toilet * covered outdoor entertainment area * double carport *large shed approx 15m x 6m with...

When It Just Ticks All The Boxes!

143 Glengallan Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 3 2 $425,000

Located in a quiet and private location, this fully renovated 4 bedroom brick and tile home is perfectly positioned on an elevated 2947m2 block with established...

4800 homes to be built in massive new Coast estate

Masterplanned community full steam ahead - it's not Caloundra South

Open for inspection homes August 17 - 23

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Airbnb, Stayz and co tipped to squeeze Coast housing market

HOLIDAY BOOM: Airbnb letting is putting a further squeeze on long-term rentals.

Councils exploring options to manage the industry

How we got a rental straight away on the Coast

Rita and David Allara, moved down from Townsville, paid three months up front rent to secure the place at flash new unit block in Kings Beach.

Genius move helps secure rental property