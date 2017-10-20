Soft poached egging for PM

PRIME EGGING: A re-enactment was staged for the Centenary of Federation in 2001, as will be done at the Southern Downs Steam Railway this coming November.

AUSTRALIA'S Centenary of Federation in 2001 had a number of memorable and important events.

One of those happened in our own town, when a tribute to an iconic moment in our history was staged.

We look at this and more as we take a trip back to October 20, 2001.

THE egging of Prime Minister Billy Hughes was re-enacted by keen locals at the Warwick Railway Station.

Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner John Davies was on-hand for the event, commemorating the Centenary of Federation.

Tim Brosnan played the role of egg-thrower Paddy Brosnan, a first cousin of Tim's grandfather.

"I was going to go for his face, but decided at the last minute to go for his hat,” Tim said.

The moment has a special significance in 2017, with the 100-year anniversary to take place in November at various locations around town.

THE first stage of restoration work at the historic Glengallan Homestead was undertaken earlier this week, a project which would provide more jobs in the area.

E Chapman and Son was given the task of undertaking the work, with builder Greg Chapman excited for the development.

"This week, we started with two workers, one of whom is from Warwick, and will employ 12 at our peak,” Mr Chapman said.

WARWICK Shire Council employee Matthew Sullivan was given a prestigious award earlier in the week.

The 32-year-old won the Young Local Government Manager of the Year from nominees throughout the state.

Mr Sullivan is responsible for eight drinking water supply systems and four waste water systems throughout the shire.

GEORGIA Woodyard created history as Warwick's second ever basketballer in the top-flight WNBL competition.

The 18-year-old was set to make her debut for the AIS side against the Sydney Panthers.

Warwick's only over WNBL player was Wendy Abernethy.