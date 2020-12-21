Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
HOUSE FIRE: Fire crews called to Grafton St fire.
HOUSE FIRE: Fire crews called to Grafton St fire.
News

Solar panel catches fire on Warwick house

Tessa Flemming
21st Dec 2020 11:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a Warwick house fire this morning.

At 11.05am, QFES received the call that a house at the corner of Grafton and Canning Sts was on fire.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, a solar panel was ablaze and fortunately no one was in danger.

“It is an old house with a reasonable amount of smoke issuing from the panel,” she said.

“Fire crews accessed the ceiling space to conduct fire suppression and a search of the house indicated no persons were inside.”

By 11.15am, crews had the fire under control but remained on scene.

Ergon Energy confirmed power was off.

The fire investigations unit was notified and Warwick police and paramedics are also on standby.

More to come.

Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘80,000 STRIKES’: Heavy rains, intense lightning lashes Warwick

        Premium Content ‘80,000 STRIKES’: Heavy rains, intense lightning lashes...

        News Severe storms hit the Southern Downs overnight with localised flooding reported and homes left without power.

        Southern Downs house blaze caused by oven

        Premium Content Southern Downs house blaze caused by oven

        News Emergency services rushed to the Goondiwindi scene last night.

        COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Premium Content COVID crackdown: Contact tracing trouble as venues lapse

        Health Qld businesses given 72 hours to ensure COVID check-in compliance

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your Warwick Daily News digital subscription