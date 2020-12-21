Solar panel catches fire on Warwick house

EMERGENCY services rushed to the scene of a Warwick house fire this morning.

At 11.05am, QFES received the call that a house at the corner of Grafton and Canning Sts was on fire.

According to a QFES spokeswoman, a solar panel was ablaze and fortunately no one was in danger.

“It is an old house with a reasonable amount of smoke issuing from the panel,” she said.

“Fire crews accessed the ceiling space to conduct fire suppression and a search of the house indicated no persons were inside.”

By 11.15am, crews had the fire under control but remained on scene.

Ergon Energy confirmed power was off.

The fire investigations unit was notified and Warwick police and paramedics are also on standby.

More to come.