SOLD: Iconic Southern Downs cafe to shut up shop

SCENIC VIEWS: The stunning sights of the location were the main selling point for new owners.

SEVEN months after going up for sale, the iconic Spring Creek Mountain Cafe and Cottages has been bought.

Owner Bev Ruskey revealed this week the property had been passed on to a winning bidder, for an undisclosed price.

She said they would cease operation of the scenic Killarney hinterland cafe.

"We wish to let all our valued guests know that the property has been sold and the new owners are not carrying on the business. It will return to being a private residence," she wrote in a website statement.

"Thank you to everyone for your support over the past 18 years. It's been wonderful."

Andrea Sommerville from Andrea's Realty who sold the property said, to her understanding, the new owners were still deciding upon the fate of the cafe.

"All that I know is that they're not continuing the current business, they may do something in the future but are waiting until they're settled in and will work it out from there," she said.

"Everyone's assuming it will become a private residence but we don't really know."

Mrs Sommerville, who took over the sale of the property in February, said the selling point for the buyers had been its jaw dropping views.

"As far as selling points go, it was definitely the view, those views are just stunning there," she said.

'That and the altitude - a chance for some fresh air - the pastures with good quality soil and the springs that service the buildings, that's what they were drawn to."

Ms Ruskey bought the property in 1991 with her husband Bruce, but he died while building the cafe.

The business woman now hopes to move onto a restful retirement.

The cafe will close on July 12.

To make a booking before then call 4664 7101.