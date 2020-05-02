Sold out stock reveals surge in ISO activity

FLYING OFF THE SHELVES: Danny Lyons Sports owner Danny Lyons and employee Anne Mcqueen have been flat out selling running shoes over the past two weeks.

SOLD out running shoes and gardening gear have given local businesses an insight into how Warwick’s residents are keeping busy during isolation.

Danny Lyons Sport have been hit with a wave of customers and item such as sporting shoes and boxing bags are flying off the shelves.

“It’s only been happening the last two weeks,” Mr Lyons said.

“People are fed up of being at home so they’re going for walks around the river.”

Mr Lyons said home fitness equipment like resistance bands, skipping ropes and boxing gloves were also proving popular.

“I think if I’d have sold weights I’d be doing very well,” he said.

“But with no sport on at the moment and barely any shops open, the pick up has been a pleasant surprise.”

Olsen’s Produce sales employee Kathy Fishburn said she couldn’t believe how much gardening and home maintenance supplies the Lyons St business had sold since the beginning of pandemic restrictions.

“Everyone’s been going crazy for chickens, live ones, we have them on back order until July, I think they were worried they’d run out of eggs,” she said.

“We’ve sold lots of seeds, mulch, fertiliser, pet food and fencing, people are fixing up their homes, taking up gardening and focusing on their pets.

“They’re a form of mental support.”

Mr Lyons said the influx of customers was a welcome change.

“We’re one of the only shops really open between here and the lights on Palmerin St,” he said.

“But they’ve been trying to support local which is good.”