SOLID GOLD: Swimming young gun named state champion

Warwick’s rising stars of swimming have made their mark on the statewide stage this weekend, with several records broken and one athlete emerging as a Queensland champion.

Ten junior athletes from the Allora Swimming Club competed at the State Sprint Championships at the Brisbane Aquatic Centre on Saturday and Sunday.

Bailey Harm, 12, secured Gold and the title of Queensland Champion in the 50m breaststroke event with a stellar 35.16-second performance, as well as winning silver medals in the 50m freestyle and backstroke races.

Bailey Harm after taking out a gold medal and two silver medals for Allora Swimming Club at Queensland State Sprints. Picture: Allora Swimming Club

Proud mum and club committee member Donna-Maree Willett said the young gun also set two new personal-best times in his silver-medal events, but wasn’t content to take it easy yet.

“(Bailey) was a bit disappointed with that freestyle because he’s won it since he was a little fella, but he just wasn’t as sharp in touching onto the wall as usual,” Willett said.

“It was such a highlight to have one of his training buddies and best mates, Will Day, compete in the breaststroke final with him. They’ve trained together (with coach Andrew Fidge) since they were about four.

“Two boys from Allora were in the state final. For two boys from a small country club, it’s just amazing.”

Allora 11yo team Sien Sparksman, Ellyn Moore, Matilda Rees, Chloe Harm, Brid Hutchison, William Peters at State Sprints. Picture: Allora Swimming Club

Willett said the six athletes representing the club in the 11yo competitions were also impressive, with a mammoth team effort resulting in the highest rate of PB times in years.

Fellow talent Ellyse Kruger was named Allora’s ‘‘swimmer of the meet’ after stellar performances across her four strokes sent her state ranking skyrocketing from 110th to 50th.

“The whole club’s performance was so impressive. We had 12 qualify and 10 end up competing, which are some of the best numbers we’ve seen in years,” Willett said.

“Our club numbers and club vibe is just second to none. We’re focused on the school calendar now and getting as many of our kids onto the Darling Downs team as we can.”

The Allora Swimming Club Championships on March 14 will close out the club season.

