SOLID GOLD: Wolves clean up in grand final weekend

FOOTBALL: Two wins from three grand final appearances means the Warwick Wolves are celebrating one of the club’s most successful seasons in recent memory.

Despite a number of delays and setbacks amid coronavirus restrictions, the club’s championship men’s, women’s, and U16s/17s sides all competed in Toowoomba Football League deciders over the weekend.

The Wolves men’s team claimed a 3-2 victory over USQ, which coach Matt Carey said made it one of the side’s most successful seasons, especially combined with their President’s Cup win earlier this year.

“We played a nice and clinical game from the get-go and scored a couple of goals early, but (USQ) took us back to 2-2 right before halftime,” Carey said.

“As always, the boys stepped up to the plate as usual when we needed it, especially when it was to avoid a repeat of last year’s grand final loss.

“The crowd was very good, we had some great Warwick support there, and it was a nice change to play in front of the bigger crowd in a stadium.”

The U16s/17s team joined their senior counterparts in the winner’s circle, taking a hard-fought 1-0 win against St Albans in extra time.

Warwick Wolves U16s/17s team celebrating their grand final win. Photo: WDFA

For Carey, the strong performance from the next generation of Wolves stars would likely see this year’s men’s team step up into TFL’s premier league, with enough to fill out another in the championship division.

“Going undefeated all season and then winning gives us the confidence to go into the premier division, and we’d like to bring some of the young fellas through into the men’s league,” he said.

“It’ll be good to challenge ourselves a bit more – we know who those top teams are like Stanthorpe and Willowburn, if they stick around, so it’s about building up our team and club over the off-season.”

Even though the Wolves ladies’ team went down in a nailbiting 4-3 game against the Chinchilla Honeybears, the side was warmly congratulated on their stellar season on social media.

“Unfortunately the game today did not come away for our ladies’ team. However, all of the ladies – on both sides – should be extremely proud of the way they played and conducted themselves,” a WDFA representative wrote.

“Congratulations on a well-played game ladies, we’re proud of all you’ve accomplished this year.

“We’ll get them next year.”