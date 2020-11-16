Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WINNERS’ GRINS: Warwick Wolves men's team after winning Toowoomba Football League's championship division. Picture: WDFA
WINNERS’ GRINS: Warwick Wolves men's team after winning Toowoomba Football League's championship division. Picture: WDFA
Soccer

SOLID GOLD: Wolves clean up in grand final weekend

Jessica Paul
16th Nov 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Two wins from three grand final appearances means the Warwick Wolves are celebrating one of the club’s most successful seasons in recent memory.

Despite a number of delays and setbacks amid coronavirus restrictions, the club’s championship men’s, women’s, and U16s/17s sides all competed in Toowoomba Football League deciders over the weekend.

The Wolves men’s team claimed a 3-2 victory over USQ, which coach Matt Carey said made it one of the side’s most successful seasons, especially combined with their President’s Cup win earlier this year.

“We played a nice and clinical game from the get-go and scored a couple of goals early, but (USQ) took us back to 2-2 right before halftime,” Carey said.

“As always, the boys stepped up to the plate as usual when we needed it, especially when it was to avoid a repeat of last year’s grand final loss.

“The crowd was very good, we had some great Warwick support there, and it was a nice change to play in front of the bigger crowd in a stadium.”

The U16s/17s team joined their senior counterparts in the winner’s circle, taking a hard-fought 1-0 win against St Albans in extra time.

Warwick Wolves U16s/17s team celebrating their grand final win. Photo: WDFA
Warwick Wolves U16s/17s team celebrating their grand final win. Photo: WDFA

For Carey, the strong performance from the next generation of Wolves stars would likely see this year’s men’s team step up into TFL’s premier league, with enough to fill out another in the championship division.

“Going undefeated all season and then winning gives us the confidence to go into the premier division, and we’d like to bring some of the young fellas through into the men’s league,” he said.

“It’ll be good to challenge ourselves a bit more – we know who those top teams are like Stanthorpe and Willowburn, if they stick around, so it’s about building up our team and club over the off-season.”

Even though the Wolves ladies’ team went down in a nailbiting 4-3 game against the Chinchilla Honeybears, the side was warmly congratulated on their stellar season on social media.

“Unfortunately the game today did not come away for our ladies’ team. However, all of the ladies – on both sides – should be extremely proud of the way they played and conducted themselves,” a WDFA representative wrote.

“Congratulations on a well-played game ladies, we’re proud of all you’ve accomplished this year.

“We’ll get them next year.”

Warwick Wolves ladies' team still all smiles despite their narrow grand final loss to the Chinchilla Honeybears. Photo: WDFA
Warwick Wolves ladies' team still all smiles despite their narrow grand final loss to the Chinchilla Honeybears. Photo: WDFA
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Warwick woman calls police to scene of own crime

        Premium Content Warwick woman calls police to scene of own crime

        Crime The woman broke the law to see her ex, but claimed a ‘physical’ argument forced her to call the authorities.

        Warwick man charged with damaging business

        Premium Content Warwick man charged with damaging business

        News CCTV footage helps police track down the man they say kicked in a CBD shop window. ...

        Police hunt offender after Warwick fuel drive-off

        Premium Content Police hunt offender after Warwick fuel drive-off

        News ‘It is disappointing people act in that way’: Police say driver speeds away from...

        Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content Local news and rewards: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites