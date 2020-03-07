Solidarity among women a key to business successes

BELIEVE IN YOURSELF: Karen Lowe owes the success of her embroidery and screenprinting business to fresh ideas and self belief.

SELF belief and constant search for fresh ideas is what Warwick business owner Karen Lowe credits her success to.

As co-owner of Warwick Screen Printing and Embroidery, in Short St, the busy mother of two said going out on her own was the best decision she ever made.

“It has its challenges for sure but I am able to make my own hours, work with my husband and be there for the kids,” she said.

“I think Warwick is a great place to get into business here because there’s so many females in business who support each other and share ideas.”

Mrs Lowe bought the business in 2016 after a 13-year career as a Bunnings manager followed by a stint at Wickham Freight Lines.

She said the drought had been tough but responding to customer demand has kept them afloat.

“We’re always looking for new markets to crack into, people ask for it and we try to deliver,” she said.

Impressed with how many female-led businesses had grown in Warwick over the years, Mrs Lowe said she hoped it would inspire the next generation of local businesswomen.

“Young women are now shown they can live in a small town but still achieve goals – they don’t have to go to Brisbane or Toowoomba, they can make it work here,” she said.

Mrs Lowe advised younger women to do their research, learn from other women and get a mentor.

“You need to have that self belief because you’ll end up rocking yourself in the corner if you don’t,” she said.

‘Taking a risk can be hard because a lot of the time women are left holding the basket but, if you can, just jump in and back yourself.”