Some major sports at risk of dying out

LEADING CODE: More than a million men, women and children play soccer in Australia.

SOCCER has eclipsed all major sports in Australia when it comes to participation rates, with some codes at risk of dying out.

More than a million men, women and children play football, a statistic that continues to dwarf the numbers achieved by all other sports in Australia.

Soccer's participation rate has jumped a whopping 46% in the 15 years to 2016, new research reveals.

But its soaring popularity may be at the expense of many other sports with rugby union participation falling 63%, tennis 35%, rugby league 27% , netball 24% and cricket 10%, according to Roy Morgan research.

The company research shows golf in second place with 623,000 active players, tennis third with 463,000 players and rugby near the bottom of the list with 55,000 participants in 2016, down from 148,000 in 2001.

Warwick Wolves soccer club president Karen Welsh said the national popularity of the sport was reflected in participation rates on the Southern Downs.

"Soccer is a game the entire family can play and I think you can see that here in Warwick and perhaps why it is growing so much in popularity everywhere,” she said.

Mrs Welsh and her husband followed in their children's footsteps and regularly play the game.

"We are in our 50s and took up soccer as our children loved it so much and I think you will find that is common in other families too.”

The establishment of the the Warwick Wolves Football Academy three years ago had buoyed youth participation in the game locally she said. "The academy offers great accessibility to the sport as there is training twice a week for 40 weeks of the year.”

Mrs Welsh, who also teaches physical education at high school level, believes young people may be turned off playing other forms of sport because of negative press around some of the codes' sporting heroes behaving badly.

"Many sports enjoy growing popularity with children when they receive broad positive media coverage such as teams making it through to Olympic medals or someone like Tim Cahill playing overseas,” Mrs Welsh said.

She does not believe participation in netball, rugby or rugby league had fallen at dramatic rates on the Southern Downs in line with the Roy Morgan findings, with all three sports enjoying strong support in the region.

Roy Morgan research notes that participation in competitive sports has been falling as more Australians take up non-competive forms of exercise such as the gym.

Football Federation Australia's CEO David Gallop said football was Australia's most popular club-based participation sport for adults and children because it is the most inclusive and accessible.

"Football is also the biggest global sport with the world's highest profile players and competitions and the planet's biggest event, the FIFA World Cup.”

"The combination of local accessibility and global interest is attracting more and more Australians.”

He said soccer was non-gender or age-biased.

Mr Gallop pointed to the growth of the A-League and W-League as an indications of Australia's growing participation in the sport.