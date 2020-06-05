‘Some potential’: Mixed response over housing package

The Federal Government’s latest housing stimulus will provide grants to help people with renovations and building new homes. Picture: Brett Wortman

ELIGIBLE home builders and renovators will score $25,000 in handouts under the Federal Government’s latest HomeBuilder scheme.

Announced yesterday, the project aims to stimulate the housing industry giving owner-occupiers a grant to build a home or renovate an existing property.

While Cold Country Real Estate principal Bruce Green said the new program was a good thing, he doesn’t see it “baring” on the Stanthorpe area.

“There isn’t much residential land available in the district,” Mr Green said.

“And as far as I’m aware there is not too many subdivisions in the pipeline either. The cost of subdividing is not cheap by any means and there will be too much money outlaid to get nothing in return.”

As for GHC Building Solutions owner Guy Collier, he thinks the project definitely has some potential.

“It will be an interesting one,” Mr Collier said.

“It will be good for people who have the capacity to borrow.”

He said while the program seems promising, it will only appeal to a very small audience.

“This program is for people who already had the idea of building or renovating in the back of their mind,” he said.

“This announcement is just giving them a bit of a push to say ‘hey, let’s go ahead and do it because we are going to have an extra $25,000’.”

Under the scheme, couples with a combined income of $200,000 can secure a $25,000 grant to build a new home or for major renovations, but only if the contract is worth more than $150,000.

With the criteria for eligibility extremely strict, Mr Collier said he had already turned a couple of people away.

“We have had a few inquiries come through since the announcement. Some of those we have had to tell them they didn’t fit the requirements,” he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the $150,000 threshold for renovations, saying the program would appeal to those making “major structural changes”.

“That’s bringing more jobs in, more tradies in. And all of this has to go through the proper processes,” Mr Morrison said.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese said not many people had that type of money lying around during a period of economic uncertainty.

“That’s a pretty decent renovation to your bathroom or to your kitchen. I got a bathroom renovation not too long ago. Let me tell you, it wasn’t 150 grand.”