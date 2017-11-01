Something disturbing you didn't know about your iPhone

The iPhone is one of the most popular phones in the world.

The iPhone is one of the most popular phones in the world. Lee Constable

THIS can be regarded as either extremely creepy or a helpful tool.

An unknown fact about iPhone storage of photos was recently discovered, with images stored on your device being categorised based on their content.

By clicking on the search button on the top right of your images application, you can search through dozens of categories of which your private images may be found.

It starts out fine, as typing in 'food' brings up those #foodporn worthy shots, however it gets creepier.

When you move on to a topic like 'brasserie', expect to view some of your more intimate images stored on your device.

This begs the question as to whether your iPhone knows too much about a person, and if phones are too advanced in this day and age.