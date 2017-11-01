News

Something disturbing you didn't know about your iPhone

The iPhone is one of the most popular phones in the world.
The iPhone is one of the most popular phones in the world. Lee Constable
Sean Teuma
by

THIS can be regarded as either extremely creepy or a helpful tool.

An unknown fact about iPhone storage of photos was recently discovered, with images stored on your device being categorised based on their content.

By clicking on the search button on the top right of your images application, you can search through dozens of categories of which your private images may be found.

It starts out fine, as typing in 'food' brings up those #foodporn worthy shots, however it gets creepier.

When you move on to a topic like 'brasserie', expect to view some of your more intimate images stored on your device.

This begs the question as to whether your iPhone knows too much about a person, and if phones are too advanced in this day and age.

Warwick Daily News

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Erattic driver arrested in Warwick

Erattic driver arrested in Warwick

POLICE have responded to a wild driver this afternoon.

GALLERY: Warwick gets creepy for Halloween

FREAKY: Amberle Kane sent in pictures of children dressed up for Halloween in Warwick.

All the scary creatures came out to play last night

New logo to unite Killarney region

LOGO LAUNCH: John Robertson, Sonya Carr and Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie at the launch of the new Killarney Area Promotion Association logo, which was inspired by Sonya's design.

Mayor Tracy Dobie officially launched the new logo on October 22

Breeders saving heritage horse from extinction

HIGH HOPES: Glengallan Heavy Horses partners Clare Gorwyn and Peter Lowry with their new Suffolk punch stallion, Capleach Fergus.

A Southern Downs stud is hoping to preserve a slice of history

Local Partners