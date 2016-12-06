SONY Camp a hit for schoolkids

Aiden Johnston and Jai Sutton (blue shirts, from front) with Scots PGC student James Gilmore and Assumption College students Amy Whear, Isabella Elswyk and Leesa Osborne.

SCOTS PGC College hosted their second SONY Camp to cap off November extra-curricular activities.

The school hosted 19 special needs kids as campers, the majority of whom were from Warwick East Primary School, but also some from Warwick State High School.

Starting from Friday evening, 34 Scots PGC Year 11 and 12 companions and six companions from Assumption College showed the visiting campers a good time over the course of the weekend.

Activities include a movie night, arts and crafts, a western-themed dinner and disco, an introduction to playing the pipes and drums.

Students also participated in a special gym olympics with obstacle courses and activities centred around two huge jumping castles.

A steam train ride to Stanthorpe saw students picking their own strawberries at Strawberry Fields and creating their own desserts at McDonald's.

Students also had a session with the ponies and volunteers of Riding for the Disabled at Warwick Showgrounds.

More than a dozen members of Scots PGC staff were also involved for the three days and nights.

Scots PGC is the only rural school out of 28 Australian school and universities nationwide to participate in the annual event, with all costs covered by the SONY Foundation.

Other schools involved include Churchie in Brisbane, Knox Grammar in Sydney and Christ Church Grammar School in Perth.