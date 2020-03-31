Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Alyssa Healy celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after her match defining knock at the MCG.
Cricket

Healy avoid jury duty for World Cup win

by Scott Gullan
31st Mar 2020 4:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

We're sure the Sheriff's department has heard some interesting excuses to get out of jury duty.

There would be some pretty inventive ones given the fine is up to $2200 if you don't report to the court.

Australia's World Cup hero Alyssa Healy is hoping to strike a patriotic chord with someone in the justice department.

The opening batsman and wicketkeeper missed her calling for jury duty because she was busy winning the T20 crown.

 

 

Over the weekend Healy decided the best course of action was to send evidence which she explained on Twitter.

"Just emailed a photo of our World Cup celebrations to the Sheriff to explain my failure to attend Jury Duty.....acceptable?"

We're tipping she's got a few witnesses who could also vouch for her whereabouts if required.

Originally published as Sorry I couldn't sit for jury duty, I had a World Cup to win

More Stories

alyssa healy jury duty world cup

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: 11kg of cannabis seized in police raid

        premium_icon WATCH: 11kg of cannabis seized in police raid

        News A considerable amount of drugs found after search warrant executed

        Saleyards’ plan to survive strict crackdown

        premium_icon Saleyards’ plan to survive strict crackdown

        News JUST one person failing to comply could send the local industry into a tailspin.

        'A lot will suffer': Counsellor worried about virus package

        premium_icon 'A lot will suffer': Counsellor worried about virus package

        News “We were mentally exhausted before this started..."

        Endeavour restricts services to combat coronavirus

        premium_icon Endeavour restricts services to combat coronavirus

        News DESPITE the end of community access services, Endeavour Warwick are keeping things...