Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
NRL Preliminary Final - Storm v Raiders
NRL Preliminary Final - Storm v Raiders
Rugby League

Sorry, Tigers: Rival club set to steal Addo-Carr

by Mark St John
4th Dec 2020 1:16 PM

Storm premiership winner Josh Addo-Carr has reportedly recieved a monster offer to link with the Canterbury Bulldogs on a four-year deal in a move that will anger the Tigers.

The incumbent Blues and Kangaroos winger has committed to remain at the Storm for the final year of his contract in 2021, before moving home to Sydney, but Danny Weidler revealed the shock new development, which has blown the Tigers out of the water.

"Bulldogs table a four year deal for Josh Addo-Carr. Above $2 million," Weidler tweeted.

 

Addo-Carr had reportedly already agreed to a handshake agreement to link with his old club the Tigers on a four-year deal.

The development is the latest in a long line of instances where the Tigers have been treated like doormats by rivals clubs and players.

Arguably the fastest player in the game, Addo-Carr would be a massive addition to Trent Barrett's new-look squad at the Bulldogs.

 

Addo-Carr has scored 79 tries in 105 games in the NRL for the Tigers and Storm since his debut in 2016 and won two premierships with Melbourne in 2017 and 2020.

The brilliant finisher has also scored eight tries in nine Origins for the Blues and one try in two Tests for the Kangaroos.

Originally published as Sorry, Tigers: Rival Sydney club set to steal Addo-Carr with MASSIVE new offer

More Stories

editors picks footy nrl rugby league tigers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

        Premium Content FUN IN THE SUN: Pool opened for rural residents

        News Southern Downs residents will now have free pool entry to cool off for the summer months.

        Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Premium Content Welcome deluge: Over 80mm hits parts of region

        Weather The rain for many Southern Downs resident has meant overflowing tanks and the...

        Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        Premium Content Palaszczuk makes NSW border decision

        News Annastacia Palaszczuk said border closure would take ‘very, very, very large...

        Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Premium Content Vintage cottage and green focus to set new B&B apart

        Business Owners of the Southern Downs development want to draw visitors to the region with...