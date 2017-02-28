SOTE building bridges all the way across the Indian Ocean

THE School of Total Education has been acknowledged with an excellency award for its Bridge Partnership program with Venkateshwar International School in New Delhi.

Awarded by Australian high commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu, SOTE and VIS were commended for strong and creative projects that have fostered greater inter-cultural understanding between teachers and students in both schools.

"The film clip of the song Into the Forest - written, choreographed and performed by SOTE indigenous studies coordinator Sharman Parsons - was hugely popular in India,” said SOTE Bridge coordinator Bernadine Bradshaw.

"In the clip, Ms Parsons, students from SOTE and students from VIS are featured dancing as if on the same stage, with performances from Australia and New Delhi filmed separately and

edited into a single film

clip by SOTE IT technician and sound engineer Ben Wardle.

"Other activities during the year included a teacher exchange with India and a whole-school event at SOTE, Asia-Pacific Day, in which all teachers and students participated in activities highlighting the cultures of Asia and the Pacific, showcasing the rich diversity of the region in which we live.”

The SOTE students also held Skype sessions with their Indian counterparts and together went on a virtual tour of the Sydney Opera House, in a first for the iconic venue.

"The program has been an engaging and enriching opportunity for our children.

"They have learned so much,” Mrs Bradshaw said.