COLD SNAP: Promise of snow brings chill to Downs

NEWS of snow in New South Wales could hold some hope for Warwick residents longing for a winter wonderland.

Higgins Storm Chasing report there will be a 50/50 chance of snowfall on the Northern Tablelands tomorrow morning, with snowflakes thus far limited to the southern part of the state.

Places for snow fall will be limited to the highest elevations above 1200 meters which puts Guyra and Ben Lomond into contention.

But those waking up with Today bright and early at the Warwick Town Hall tomorrow may not feel the frosty weather quite as much.

Higgins Storm Chasing is predicting snow in northern New South Wales, and a chilly day across the Southern Downs and Granite Belt with low precipitation as shown in the graph above. Contributed

Higgins said slightly warmer air would mean snow was highly unlikely further north toward Stanthorpe.

However, the lack of moisture or precipitation, means it will still be a cold day across the Darling Downs and Granite Belt.

"Toowoomba and Warwick are going for a top of just 14 degrees while Stanthorpe will struggle to get over 10 degrees."

"The wind chill factor will take up to 10 degrees off these forecast temperatures, so standing outside will have a "feels like" of less than five degrees all day."

Tomorrow's forecast

Warwick - max 14 degrees, min 4 degrees

Stanthorpe - max 11 degrees, min 2 degrees

Toowoomba - max 14 degrees, min 9 degrees