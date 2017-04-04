23°
News

South-easterly change a shock to Warwick's system

4th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
autumn leaves Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate
autumn leaves Photo: Trevor Veale / The Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AFTER a very steamy week followed by torrential rains and minor flooding, things are looking very different indeed for Warwick this week.

The sun is still there, but the balmy temperatures have been replaced by the first frosty fingers of what is most certainly ahead in the coming months.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said the change came through over the weekend.

"We had a fairly major southerly change come right over the Southern Downs,” he said.

"This brought the fresher southerly winds and lots of dry air, which combined really dropped the night time temperature last night.

"This is a lot closer to the type of weather we should be experiencing at this time of year.”

Mr Blazak said the week ahead wouldn't have the day time temperature get over 23 degrees until the weekend.

"That's proper autumn weather,” he said.

"Although it's come as a bit of a shock because we've been sweltering for so long.

"It'll be like this all week.

"There's a very slight chance of a few scattered showers throughout the week, but only slight.”

Mr Blazak said we can expect cool mornings and days and south-easterly winds.

"So it'll generally be quite pleasant throughout,” he said.

"The nights will be fresh, around 11 to 13 degrees minimum all week but no single-digit temps just yet.”

Mr Blazak said the region could look forward to a warmer weekend.

"That's due to the easterly winds coming in rather than from the south-east,” he said,

"But the south-easterly could be back next week, so get prepared for more cool weather.”

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  warwick autumn warwick chill warwick cool weather warwick weather

Rally to support great cause

Rally to support great cause

For the second year in a row, Geoff Lang is preparing to hit the road for the Great Endeavour Rally.

Hockey association on top of the flood threat

PREPARED: Warwick Hockey Club took precautions and sandbag entrances to the turf fields when the flood hit late last week.

Getting ready for the flood worked like clockwork

Skaters in Warwick clean-up

GNARLY: Seth Alroy, Kai Page (back), Ty Beckhouse and Reece Mills back on deck at the recently cleaned skate park.

Warwick skate park has been scrubbed clean by proactive group

Breathing life into a slice of Warwick history

GRAND DESIGNS: Mark Cains has bought new life to Warwick's iconic Abbey of the Roses.

How a couple from the Gold Coast brought the Abbey back to life

Local Partners

Coin collection honours heroes

AN EXCLUSIVE one-off collection featuring four "copper" 25 cent coins is set to be released in Australia - and you're first in line.

Picnic set to attract large crowd

CROWD FAVOURITE: People are expected to travel from Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Kingaroy and Tenterfield the Killarney Picnic Basket Day.

Thousands are expected to attend the Picnic Basket Day in Killarney.

Cooper Cup first for the season in polocrosse

ACTION: A Cunningham junior (left) in action against Chinchilla last season.

Polocrosse season just around the corner

Forget the big wet - Warwick to host Dalby in TRL today

TRY: Brandon Vaughan jumps on a loose ball to score for Warwick against Souths last weekend.

Cowboys expect tough Saturday night game from Dalby

Colts eye a full season in Warwick Water Rats B grade

GAME: Water Rats colts (front from left) Nathan Walker, Darcy Meek, Tom Winter, Joseph Levick, (back) Jacob Wilton-Johnson, Jared Fearby and Jonny Winter.

The young guns ready to fire for Water Rats

Married At First Sight's dumped wife: ‘It was brutal’

IN the torturous MAFS finale, Nadia breaks down as she describes the moment her controlling husband ditched her off-camera.

Tensions rise on MKR: ‘Are you f**king serious?’

Mark and Chris’ fine dining AFL-themed restaurant unsurprisingly tanks.

TONIGHT’S episode of MKR was full of swearing and strategy.

My Kitchen Rules villain Josh splits from wife Amy

Josh and Amy in a scene from My Kitchen Rules.

HE WAS dubbed MKR's villain, and it seems his wife needed some space

MAFS bride Susan says Sean isn’t the man viewers think he is

Sean and Sean seem like reality TV’s most drama free couple on the show.Source:Channel 9

They're portrayed as the love birds but it seems that's not true

Married At First Sight brides expose conditions

Susan Rawlings and Lauren Bran hit out at the series.

‘Treated like monkeys’: MAFS brides Lauren and Susan hit out.

When Hamish met Andy: How it all began

Hamish and Andy met way back in 2000.

Andy Lee has revealed how he first met Hamish Blake.

The haunting tale of Hanging Rock

Strange things happened when Picnic at Hanging Rock producer Pat Lovell visiting the actual rock in Victoria.

A group of girls vanished at one of Australia’s creepiest spots.

20 Acre Rural Lifestyle Block Close to CBD

L682 Gilchrist Road, Rosehill 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $270,000

This sought after 20 acre rural lifestyle building block situated on an elevated position with a great outlook. Only 5 mins north west from the CBD, close to golf...

AUCTION

193 Bracker Road, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 3 AUCTION

On Site 193 Bracker Rd 11am 29th April 2017 - 6.22 acres -Town Water -Bitumen Rd - Close to Amenities - Renovated 3 Bedrooms home - New bathroom - New Laundry...

Enjoy All The Spoils!

13 Willow Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $549,000

Situated in 'Meadowbank Estate' this property is the epitome of style and sophistication with the family clearly in mind. Exceptionally built Bradfield Building...

1735m2 Elevated Building Block with City Views

13 Weewondilla Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

This quality 1735m2 elevated building block with magnificent views of the city of Warwick and beyond to the Border Ranges. Close to the CBD, schools, golf course...

NEW Development off Hawker Road

0 Hawker Road, Warwick 4370

Residential Land EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off ... Expressions of...

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST FOR LOTS BEING TAKEN NOW!! ... "WARWICK HEIGHTS" off Hawker Road 3.3K or 6 minutes to Warwick CBD. This is a prestige residential...

4 Bedroom Brick with Double Shed

139a Ogilvie Road, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 3 $329,000

This tidy 4 bedroom brick home situated in a quiet location with excellent rural views to the north. Features 4 bedrooms master with ensuite and walk-in-robe, open...

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Acreage, Water, Close to Warwick

13 Swan Creek Hall Road, Swan Creek 4370

Rural 2 1 5 $ 325,000

Set up for horses - 10 Acres with 2 bores plus 12,700gal water tanks, 4 paddocks, 14m x 13.5m Shed, 3 stables, tack room, workshop, separate feed shed PLUS timber...

A Rare Gem &quot;Stonewood Crescent&quot;

9 Stonewood Crescent, Warwick 4370

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Perfectly presented, this magnificent family home unfolds over one amazing level. Situated in the prestigious Stonewood Park Estate close to the CBD, schools and...

Investor - Long Term Tenant

31 Lyons Street, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 1 $169,000

3 Bedrooms ( one built-in )*office * sunroom * separate lounge with woodheater * spacious kitchen meals * large laundry with built in cupboard and storage room *...

Caloundra West industrial site sold for $1,175,000

Coastline BMW to build state-of-the-art service centre

Motorbike stolen, found and returned in hectic 32 hours

REUNITED: As the storms started raging early Thursday morning thieves broke into Mathew Brown's shop, stealing his custom racing dirt bike and some other goods, but thanks to social media he was quickly reunited with the bike.

A brazen break-in as Cyclone Debbie struck has ended in smiles

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!