South-easterly change a shock to Warwick's system

AFTER a very steamy week followed by torrential rains and minor flooding, things are looking very different indeed for Warwick this week.

The sun is still there, but the balmy temperatures have been replaced by the first frosty fingers of what is most certainly ahead in the coming months.

Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Adam Blazak said the change came through over the weekend.

"We had a fairly major southerly change come right over the Southern Downs,” he said.

"This brought the fresher southerly winds and lots of dry air, which combined really dropped the night time temperature last night.

"This is a lot closer to the type of weather we should be experiencing at this time of year.”

Mr Blazak said the week ahead wouldn't have the day time temperature get over 23 degrees until the weekend.

"That's proper autumn weather,” he said.

"Although it's come as a bit of a shock because we've been sweltering for so long.

"It'll be like this all week.

"There's a very slight chance of a few scattered showers throughout the week, but only slight.”

Mr Blazak said we can expect cool mornings and days and south-easterly winds.

"So it'll generally be quite pleasant throughout,” he said.

"The nights will be fresh, around 11 to 13 degrees minimum all week but no single-digit temps just yet.”

Mr Blazak said the region could look forward to a warmer weekend.

"That's due to the easterly winds coming in rather than from the south-east,” he said,

"But the south-easterly could be back next week, so get prepared for more cool weather.”