28°
News

Southern Downs ambos on front line of violence

Sophie Lester
| 9th Mar 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
NO MORE: Warwick Ambulance Officer in Charge Neil McLachlan and paramedics Codi Ferguson and Jonathan Anderson condemn the violence they and other ambulance officers face on the job.
NO MORE: Warwick Ambulance Officer in Charge Neil McLachlan and paramedics Codi Ferguson and Jonathan Anderson condemn the violence they and other ambulance officers face on the job. Sophie Lester

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PARAMEDICS and their families have spoken out against violence toward ambulance officers following recent assaults on the Southern Downs.

Queensland Ambulance Service yesterday confirmed two paramedics were assaulted in the past three weeks.

Acting officer-in-charge of Stanthorpe Station Jamie Taylor said investigations were continuing into the incidents.

Mr Taylor said it was disappointing officers continued to face violence on the job despite increased media attention on the issue.

"We're not there to be touched or assaulted," he said.

"I've seen officers kicked in the body, and I have personally been punched in the face and have had a knife pulled on me.

"Someone's called us there because they're concerned for someone else's health, and we just want to be able to treat the patient safely.

"There's enough other things going on for the paramedics to worry about - just let us do our jobs."

Mr Taylor said officers had training to help them prepare to face violent situations, but the long-term impact on an officer's mental health was unclear.

"We have an internal support network following these events or at any time officers may need help," he said.

A QAS spokesman said any assault against officers was unacceptable.

"There have been two cases of assaults against female paramedics in the past three weeks in the Stanthorpe area - one in which an officer was pushed and another instance where a person grabbed an officer's stethoscope," he said.

"Thankfully, on both occasions the officers were not injured and completed their shifts.

"No police charges were laid in relation to the incidents."

Sue Dean's husband John has been an ambulance officer in Stanthorpe for almost 30 years.

Mrs Dean recently spoke out about violence against QAS staff in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

Mrs Dean said the families of paramedics were often conscious of having their loved ones working in the line of danger.

"It's definitely something that ambulance officers and their families are thinking about," she told the Daily News. "They want to do their job without the risk of harm to themselves.

"John has been punched several times over the years, and unfortunately that's the nature of the job."

Despite the recent attacks, Mrs Dean said public support for paramedics was generally strong.

"I put that post up and it had about 60 comments and all but one had been in support of the ambulance service.

"I put it up because I just don't think that there are people who are genuinely aware that it is happening.

"Hopefully (talking about it) will bring more awareness and prevention and the ambulance service absolutely appreciates the public's support."

The issue is not unique to Stanthorpe.

Officer-in-charge at Warwick Station Neil McLachlan said it was all too common for paramedics to be physically or verbally assaulted.

"We're starting to manage it quite well with training but it is a shame it remains all over the news," Mr McLachlan said.

"I've personally been lucky that I have never been physically assaulted, butI think people need to be mindful that whether it's ambos or in hospitals, we're here to try to help them," he said.

"The biggest thing is being able to talk to patients and keep them calm but if it's unsafe we can request QPS back up and retreat to our vehicles until the police arrive."

Mr McLachlan said stickers on ambulances had helped to promote campaigns against assaults on emergency service personnel.

In a Paramedic Safety Taskforce report issued last year, QAS Commissioner Russell Bowles said there had been strong community support for the Zero Tolerance - No Excuse for Abuse campaign.

"The campaign was developed as a result of the recent serious assaults against paramedics and as outcome of the work of the Taskforce," Mr Bowles said.

"The community support for the campaign has been significant and ongoing.

"Increased concern and awareness within the community helps to demonstrate the significant and constructive role the media has played in helping us to spread our message."

Warwick Daily News

Topics:  paramedics qas stanthorpe violence warwick community

Theatre royalty graces Brisbane stage

WHEN acting royalty comes to town to direct the theatre performance of the year, you sit up and take notice.

Where you need to be for the best live music

Don't miss these venues next time you're in Brisbane!

This city has a whole lot of places you need to check out.

Where to find the best coffee

Strauss is known for its superb brew.

COFFEE snobbery is at an all-time high.

10 best street art spots to take an Insta selfie

Send yourself on a scavenger hunt around Brisbane to discover the incredible street art.

GET your phone and selfie-stick ready!

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Southern Downs ambos on front line of violence

Southern Downs ambos on front line of violence

Region's paramedics tired of being punching bags

Weed out pests or cop a fine

OUT: Granite Belt residents will be required to removed invasive species, like blackberries, from their properties.

Look after your property, or cop a fine

Shocking road rage incident leaves elderly man traumatised

Generic police. Police lights.

Police are appealing for people who may have seen the incident

11 jobs available in Warwick right now

Job seekers read the job advertisements on large boards at the Ipswich Showgrounds where the Australian Government Jobs and Skills Expo was held today (140613). Photo: Claudia Baxter / The Queensland Times

If you're looking for work, here's a few options in Warwick.

Local Partners

What went wrong with rain forecast?

Weather forecasters attract criticism and jokes like few professions and their predictions for several days of rain on the Southern Downs supported the humour

Anthrax threat low for Southern Downs

An anthrax outbreak in St George is not a threat to other areas, authorities said.

An anthrax outbreak that killed 80 cattle has been contained

Eastern Suburbs eye off game before Broncos at Suncorp

Warwick and District Junior Rugby League action at Eastern Suburbs Oval.

The Suburbs U8s will be able to watch their legends at Suncorp

Orienteering on Sunday just north of Dalveen

A map and compass as used in the sport of orienteering.

Want a bit of fun and fitness in the bush, try orienteering

Hip Hop royalty brings special show to Bluesfest 2017

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, better known by his stage name Nas, is an American hip hop recording artist, record producer, actor and entrepreneur.

He boasts 13 Grammy nominations

REVIEW: Truth, race and justice explored in Jasper Jones

The film adaptation of this popular novel combines brilliant Aussie storytelling with a stellar cast including Toni Collette and Hugo Weaving.

Everything you need to know about buying Elton tickets

Tickets to Elton John's Mackay show go on pre-sale Thursday March 9 and general sale Tuesday March 14.

Warning ahead of official Elton John ticket pre-sale.

Lisa Curry's reunion with fiance airs on I'm A Celeb tonight

Lisa Curry pictured after her elimination from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Supplied by Channel 10.

OLYMPIAN thanks Queenslanders for supporting her charity.

Iconic 'Games of Thrones landmark' destroyed

The Azure Window on the Maltese island of Gozo has been lost in a damaging storm. Picture: Caroline Hodgson via AP

Winds, huge waves have destroyed the Azure Window on Maltese coast

Susan Carland on becoming a Muslim and her love for Waleed

Waleed Aly and Susan Carland at the 2016 Logie Awards

Islam was not her first option.

'Cash me ousside' girl given jaw-dropping makeover

TALK about a transformation.

Chris Hemsworth 'crashes' Byron Bay wedding

Chris Hemsworth crashes this lucky couple's Byron Bay wedding. Courtesy of bluetulipimaging.com.au

Bride had no idea who the movie star was

2 Bedroom Brick Unit Close to CBD

4/7 Bell Place, Warwick 4370

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

This well maintained brick unit situated in a quiet location close to the cbd. Features 2 built-in bedrooms both with r/c airconditioning, modern kitchen with near...

Bushland Setting In Town

145 East Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $295,000

Large brick home with high ceilings throughout, 4 spacious bedrooms, large lounge / dining area, wood heater, well insulated including insulation in walls, large...

Charming and Quite Unique

32A Pratten Street, Warwick 4370

House 2 1 2 $255,000

A quite unique property just listed for sale is situated a short walk to town and overlooks Slade Park. The double brick and tile property has an entry sunroom...

Land Close to CBD

5 Wantley Street, Warwick 4370

Residential Land 0 0 $98,000

Vacant land * Level block * fenced 776sm * all town facilities available * bitumen frontage * walk to main street * well worth inspection * ready to build * agent...

Great Value Four Bedroom Home

113 Albion Street, Warwick 4370

House 4 1 2 $219,000

Four bedrooms plus sleep-out / sun-room Large eat-in kitchen, two way bathroom Double sided fireplace to kitchen and lounge Fully fenced 802sqm block Timber home...

&quot;Valley Views&quot; Emu Vale 10.42 Acres

246 Washbourne Road, Emu Vale 4371

House 3 1 3 $425,000

This near new 3 bedroom Westbuilt home set on 4.22Ha or 10.42 Acres close to the historic township of Emu Vale with magnificent valley views of the mountain...

Lifestyle Minutes From Town Centre

184 Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

Rural 4 1 3 $985,000

Located just 7.5 kilometres from Warwick's CBD this property presents an excellent lifestyle block with the potential of future development. The large home...

Immaculate Close to CBD

12 Myrtle Avenue, Warwick 4370

House 3 1 2 $237,000

This well maintained 3 bedroom timber home situated close to the cbd and school. Kitchen, dining, lounge, reverse cycle airconditioning, covered entertainment area...

Extra Large 2898m2 Block

41 Little Warner Street, Rosenthal Heights 4370

House 3 1 1 $270,000

This renovated 3 bedroom brick home situated on a huge 2898m2 block with plenty of room for the whole family. New modern stylish kitchen and bathroom, dining...

Lifestyle / Livestock

L2 Luna Road, Oman Ama 4352

Rural 0 0 $195,000

Approximately 162 acres of gently undulating mostly open grazing to lightly timbered. 35 kilometres east of Inglewood and 103 kilometres to Warwick. Watered with...

Company claims to 'teach' sharks

Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.

"You do not get to the top of the food chain being an idiot"

The Queensland regions where land values are going up

New residential construction home framing against a blue sky.

One region still has an average land price of $31,500

This tropical island could be your new home

IF you’ve ever dreamt of escaping to an island, here’s your chance.

PHOTOS: 120-year-old piece of history up for sale

Old Cran House, Bourbong St, Bundaberg.

Historic home hits market

Why this building sold for $1.3 million

BIG PRICE: The Endeavour Foundation house on Russell St has sold for $1.3 million at auction.

The building, with its rich history in Toowoomba, has changed hands

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!