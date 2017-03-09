Southern Downs ambos on front line of violence

NO MORE: Warwick Ambulance Officer in Charge Neil McLachlan and paramedics Codi Ferguson and Jonathan Anderson condemn the violence they and other ambulance officers face on the job.

PARAMEDICS and their families have spoken out against violence toward ambulance officers following recent assaults on the Southern Downs.

Queensland Ambulance Service yesterday confirmed two paramedics were assaulted in the past three weeks.

Acting officer-in-charge of Stanthorpe Station Jamie Taylor said investigations were continuing into the incidents.

Mr Taylor said it was disappointing officers continued to face violence on the job despite increased media attention on the issue.

"We're not there to be touched or assaulted," he said.

"I've seen officers kicked in the body, and I have personally been punched in the face and have had a knife pulled on me.

"Someone's called us there because they're concerned for someone else's health, and we just want to be able to treat the patient safely.

"There's enough other things going on for the paramedics to worry about - just let us do our jobs."

Mr Taylor said officers had training to help them prepare to face violent situations, but the long-term impact on an officer's mental health was unclear.

"We have an internal support network following these events or at any time officers may need help," he said.

A QAS spokesman said any assault against officers was unacceptable.

"There have been two cases of assaults against female paramedics in the past three weeks in the Stanthorpe area - one in which an officer was pushed and another instance where a person grabbed an officer's stethoscope," he said.

"Thankfully, on both occasions the officers were not injured and completed their shifts.

"No police charges were laid in relation to the incidents."

Sue Dean's husband John has been an ambulance officer in Stanthorpe for almost 30 years.

Mrs Dean recently spoke out about violence against QAS staff in a Facebook post that has since been removed.

Mrs Dean said the families of paramedics were often conscious of having their loved ones working in the line of danger.

"It's definitely something that ambulance officers and their families are thinking about," she told the Daily News. "They want to do their job without the risk of harm to themselves.

"John has been punched several times over the years, and unfortunately that's the nature of the job."

Despite the recent attacks, Mrs Dean said public support for paramedics was generally strong.

"I put that post up and it had about 60 comments and all but one had been in support of the ambulance service.

"I put it up because I just don't think that there are people who are genuinely aware that it is happening.

"Hopefully (talking about it) will bring more awareness and prevention and the ambulance service absolutely appreciates the public's support."

The issue is not unique to Stanthorpe.

Officer-in-charge at Warwick Station Neil McLachlan said it was all too common for paramedics to be physically or verbally assaulted.

"We're starting to manage it quite well with training but it is a shame it remains all over the news," Mr McLachlan said.

"I've personally been lucky that I have never been physically assaulted, butI think people need to be mindful that whether it's ambos or in hospitals, we're here to try to help them," he said.

"The biggest thing is being able to talk to patients and keep them calm but if it's unsafe we can request QPS back up and retreat to our vehicles until the police arrive."

Mr McLachlan said stickers on ambulances had helped to promote campaigns against assaults on emergency service personnel.

In a Paramedic Safety Taskforce report issued last year, QAS Commissioner Russell Bowles said there had been strong community support for the Zero Tolerance - No Excuse for Abuse campaign.

"The campaign was developed as a result of the recent serious assaults against paramedics and as outcome of the work of the Taskforce," Mr Bowles said.

"The community support for the campaign has been significant and ongoing.

"Increased concern and awareness within the community helps to demonstrate the significant and constructive role the media has played in helping us to spread our message."