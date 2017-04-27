Southern Downs and Tenterfield cross-border dream team

MEETING OF MINDS: From left: Mr David Littleproud MP federal member for Maranoa, the Hon. Lawrence Springborg, Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie, Tenterfield Mayor Peter Petty, NSW cross border commissioner James McTavish, the Hon. Thomas George MP state member for Lismore and Damien Connor at the Cross Border Strategic Alliance Meeting.

NEW South Wales Cross Border commissioner James McTavish has applauded the relationship between Southern Downs Regional Council and Tenterfield Shire Council, suggesting the formal strategic alliance is a model that could be used in other cross-border regions.

"It's pleasing to see that the relationship here between Southern Downs and Tenterfield is quite mature and that they're considering issues on a whole of region community of interest perspective rather than 'us versus them',” Mr McTavish said.

"I deal with the border areas of New South Wales and Victoria, the ACT, South Australia and Queensland. "But I think that the maturity of the discussion here is much greater than other areas.

"Southern Downs and Tenterfield councils have been quite innovative in their approach to these discussions.

"They have a formal agreement to progress the cross-border issues and they have an effective voice.”

Mr McTavish was among a number of representatives at a meeting of the Southern Downs and Tenterfield Councils' Cross Border Strategic Alliance, held in Wallangarra last week.

He commented on the constructive nature of the conversations and expressed a desire to use the relationship as an example for other regions.

"Local MPs from both sides of the border were at the meeting and there was a cogent discussion and a cogent picture emerging about what priorities, cross-border-wise, existed,” Mr McTavish said.

"The alliance is something that I think we're pretty keen to use as a model for other areas.

"I'll be in Warwick at the end of May to have a chat with the Border Region Organisation of Councils about similar issues and I think that there's an enormous amount of opportunity in those types of meetings for regional people and regional communities to get their voices heard in Sydney and in Brisbane.”

Southern Downs Mayor Tracy Dobie also attended the meeting and said it was very positive.

"It is pleasing that the issues raised at the local government level could be given a state and federal government perspective, and taken forward.,” she said.

"A lot of action will come out of (the) meeting.”