Southern Downs Anzac Day services

Warwick
5.20am Dawn service, Leslie Park Cenotaph
8.45am Ceremony, War Graves
9.30am Ceremony, Eden Gardens
10.45am March commences at Warwick RSL
11am Service at Leslie Park Cenotaph
Yangan/Emu Vale
7.30am March from King St, Yangan
8am Service, Yangan School of Arts
9am Service, Emu Vale Memorial Hall
Allora
5.30am Dawn service, Allora War Memorial Gardens (Warwick St)
6am Gun fire breakfast, Allora RSL
9.30am Service, Allora Cemetery
10.45am Parade, Herbert St to RSL
11am Commemorative service, Allora War Memorial Gardens (Warwick St)
Leyburn/Pratten
5.30am Dawn service, Pratten Heritage Park
5.45am Dawn service, Leyburn RSL
9.15am March from McIntyre St, Leyburn
9.30am Service, Liberator Park, Leyburn
Killarney and Tannymorel
5.30am Dawn service, Killarney, Cenotaph
8am Service, Tannymorel, Cenotaph
9am March from Pat Bush Park, Killarney
9.30am Service, Killarney, Cenotaph
Stanthorpe
5.30am Dawn service, Weeroona Park Memorial
7.30am Service, Wall of Rememberance, Stanthorpe RSL Club
10.30am Parade, corner Folkestone St and Maryland St
10.50am Civil service, Stanthorpe RSL Services Club
11.30am Laying of wreaths, Weeroona Park Memorial
Wallangarra
5.30am Dawn service, in front of Wallangarra RSL Hall (Barrawell St)
11.30am Parade, starting in front of RSL to WJPA Hall
Noon Commemorative Service, WJPA Hall