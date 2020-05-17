Southern Downs ARK’s call-out for a helping hand

TOUGH TIMES: Easing virus restrictions haven’t released the pressure for Southern Downs ARK members, helping to provide animals with their forever homes.

TOUGH TIMES: Easing virus restrictions haven’t released the pressure for Southern Downs ARK members, helping to provide animals with their forever homes.

DESPITE a large portion of the community working from home, Southern Downs ARK are still experiencing an influx of animals in search of their forever home.

It has been a challenging two months for the not-for-profit organisation, as coronavirus restrictions made it impossible to hold their weekly adoption stall at Bunnings.

ARK president Ann Simon said volunteers were hopeful they would soon be able to return the stall as restrictions begin to ease.

“(Bunnings) have to make that decision; we’re ready to go back whenever we’re allowed,” she said.

“We’re getting higher numbers (of animals) in, and with less opportunities to do adoptions, it has had an effect on our adoptions.

“But there seems to be a lot more animals who have been surrendered or lost.”

Mrs Simon was unable to provide an exact figure of the number of animals currently in the care of the 18 members and 20 foster carers, however had noticed an increase in the number of cats needing new homes.

There are currently no regulations on animal desexing across the Southern Downs according to Mrs Simon, who said reckless breeding was leading to a greater number of animals up for adoption.

“I think people are less inclined to de-sex their dogs and cats, which can lead to indiscriminate breeding,” she said.

“Cats breed extremely quickly; a mother could be pregnant while still feeding a litter.

“The big cities, they would have less of a problem over these things.”

With money from fundraisers and donations primarily funding veterinary bills (including the desexing of animals), Mrs Simon said donations of animal food from the community were readily accepted.

“When we put out a call-out we do get a bit of help,” she said.

“There are certain people who will donate all the other time but when we get low on food particularly, we do put a post up.

“There’s a lot of mouths to feed and we’d rather keep the money we have and do raise for vet costs.”

While pet adoption rates across the country are slowly rising during the pandemic, Mrs Simon hopes the end result will be a loving relationship and not just a part time commitment.

“All of the rescues are finding that there is an increase in adoptions which is sort of concerning,” she said.

“It’s really good but once this is over and people go back to their ‘normal’ life, they still have the responsibility of their pet.

“It’s a lifetime commitment.”

To donate to Southern Downs ARK, www.southerndownsark.com.au/