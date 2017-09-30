Southern Downs artists win swag of awards

CREATIVE talent from around the Southern Downs was celebrated at Warwick Art Gallery last night.
At the official opening of the biennial Southern Downs Artists Exhibition, the artists gathered to admire the work on display and celebrate top achievers.
Twelve awards were distributed on the evening in front of a crowd of about 50 people, the winners of which were judged by Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine, Toowoomba Chronicle arts writer Sandy Pottinger and Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery director Sue Lostroh.
The overall winner of the competition was Cathy Holmes for her piece entitled Goomburra Valley, an oil on linen creation.
Ms Holmes took home $1000 in prize money for her effort.
"It took a long time and I was very happy with it,” she said.
A retired mathematician, Ms Holmes drew inspiration from the backyard of her home in Goomburra for the painting.
"I like the idea of painting tracks in the bush,” she said.
The exhibition features a range of media including ceramics, painting, mixed media and sculpture.
After the awards were announced, Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie officially opened the exhibition.
She said she did not envy the job of the judges in picking winners from such an array of high quality work.
"We're seeing a whole new level of art in our region,” Cr Dobie said.
Full list of winners:
Overall winner: Cathy Holmes
Commendation Award winners:
Rose Czarine Albendia
John James
Linda Stewart
Encouragement Award winners:
Steven Bowerman
Fiona Hayes
Caralee Mirfin
Peter Osborne
Noela Ryan
Patricia Stevenson
Lorraine Telfer
Framing voucher winner: Jill Birtwhistle