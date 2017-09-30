Southern Downs artists win swag of awards

NOW OPEN: Artists Susan Shaw (left) and Jean Fysh with her piece Where Have all the Flowers Gone? at the opening of the Warwick Art Gallery Southern Downs Artists Exhibition 2017.

NOW OPEN: Artists Susan Shaw (left) and Jean Fysh with her piece Where Have all the Flowers Gone? at the opening of the Warwick Art Gallery Southern Downs Artists Exhibition 2017. Elyse Wurm

CREATIVE talent from around the Southern Downs was celebrated at Warwick Art Gallery last night.

At the official opening of the biennial Southern Downs Artists Exhibition, the artists gathered to admire the work on display and celebrate top achievers.

Twelve awards were distributed on the evening in front of a crowd of about 50 people, the winners of which were judged by Warwick Art Gallery director Karina Devine, Toowoomba Chronicle arts writer Sandy Pottinger and Toowoomba Regional Art Gallery director Sue Lostroh.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The overall winner of the competition was Cathy Holmes for her piece entitled Goomburra Valley, an oil on linen creation.

Ms Holmes took home $1000 in prize money for her effort.

"It took a long time and I was very happy with it,” she said.

A retired mathematician, Ms Holmes drew inspiration from the backyard of her home in Goomburra for the painting.

"I like the idea of painting tracks in the bush,” she said.

The exhibition features a range of media including ceramics, painting, mixed media and sculpture.

After the awards were announced, Southern Downs mayor Tracy Dobie officially opened the exhibition.

She said she did not envy the job of the judges in picking winners from such an array of high quality work.

"We're seeing a whole new level of art in our region,” Cr Dobie said.

Full list of winners:

Overall winner: Cathy Holmes

Commendation Award winners:

Rose Czarine Albendia

John James

Linda Stewart

Encouragement Award winners:

Steven Bowerman

Fiona Hayes

Caralee Mirfin

Peter Osborne

Noela Ryan

Patricia Stevenson

Lorraine Telfer

Framing voucher winner: Jill Birtwhistle