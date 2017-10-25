Southern Downs business in running for tourism accolades

A KILLARNEY business is up for a major award at this year's annual Queensland Tourism Awards, hosted by the Queensland Tourism Industry Council.

Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park is one of six Southern Queensland Country tourism operators competing against the state's best.

Other entrants from the region include the Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers, Ridgemill Escape - Cabins Amongst the Vineyards at Severnlea and Queensland College of Wine Tourism - Varias Restaurant at Stanthorpe.

There are more than 160 nominations from across the state in this year's awards, which are presented by Queensland Airports Limited in partnership with Tourism and Events Queensland.

Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park, which has welcomed 4000 guests in the past year, is nominated for best Caravan and Holiday Park.

Set on five acres, the Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park has a range of accommodation and camping facilities.

Owner Trudy Grant said the park's focus on offering guests personal attention was key to its success.

"Over the years we have formed many close friendships with our guests and welcomed them back year after year," she said.

"Our plan is to maintain a small park so that as owner operators we can continue to offer our guests the level of personal service and warm country hospitality to which they have become accustomed.

"Here the pace of life is slower, the air is fresher, the scenery is simply stunning and old fashioned country hospitality abounds.

"We offer our guests the quintessential country hospitality experience with a unique blend of tranquillity, farm animal interaction and a slice of the Australian countryside at its best."

Ms Grant said she enjoyed writing her submission for the Queensland Tourism Awards, as it presented an opportunity to reflect on how far the business had come and the opportunities to take it further.

Queensland Tourism Award 2017 nominees from the Southern Queensland Country region are:

. Toowoomba Carnival of Flowers

. City Golf Club Motel

. Queensland College of Wine Tourism - Varias Restaurant

. USQ Japanese Garden

. Killarney View Cabins and Caravan Park

. Ridgemill Escape - Cabins Amongst the Vineyards