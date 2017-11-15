Southern Downs candidate celebrates YES verdict

SAME sex marriage has been a divisive topic for the past few weeks, but one Southern Downs state candidate is happy to see Australia say yes.

Labor candidate Joel Richters said Australia was probably one of the last developed, democratic Christian countries to have not gone forward with marriage equality yet.

But he said the survey had given the government the mechanism to pass the legislation by the end of this year.

"I think there are a lot of people concerned about the social impact of this in their community and I think time will tell that this is just an issue of love rather than religion or education,” Mr Richters said.

"I think maybe once this is made law and is supported by parliament that people will see that the issues they had weren't really issues.”

Maranoa did not agree with the rest of Australia, with the electorate recording a majority no vote of 56.1%.

But Mr Richters said he thought the result did not reflect the views of residents in Warwick.

"The majority of Maranoa federal electorate people weren't in support of marriage equality, but I'd like to think the most of people were from the western areas of Queensland and the people from Warwick did support it,” he said.

"There's 17 electorates around Australia where the majority of which is the overwhelming minority.”

Mr Richters has organised a thank-you breakfast in Warwick tomorrow, to celebrate the 35,000 Maranoa residents who did vote yes for marriage equality.

"It's a get together for people who fought hard for marriage equality,” he said.

"It's also about making sure that people feel supported, we know that mental health issues have been on the rise during the survey.”

The event will be held at 8-9am at Bluebird Kitchen, 130 Palmerin St, Warwick.

RSVP via the event Facebook page.