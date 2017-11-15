Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Southern Downs candidate celebrates YES verdict

HAPPY: Joel Richters is holding a thank-you event to celebrate the Australian marriage equality result.
HAPPY: Joel Richters is holding a thank-you event to celebrate the Australian marriage equality result. Sophie Lester
Elyse Wurm
by

SAME sex marriage has been a divisive topic for the past few weeks, but one Southern Downs state candidate is happy to see Australia say yes.

Labor candidate Joel Richters said Australia was probably one of the last developed, democratic Christian countries to have not gone forward with marriage equality yet.

But he said the survey had given the government the mechanism to pass the legislation by the end of this year.

"I think there are a lot of people concerned about the social impact of this in their community and I think time will tell that this is just an issue of love rather than religion or education,” Mr Richters said.

"I think maybe once this is made law and is supported by parliament that people will see that the issues they had weren't really issues.”

Maranoa did not agree with the rest of Australia, with the electorate recording a majority no vote of 56.1%.

But Mr Richters said he thought the result did not reflect the views of residents in Warwick.

"The majority of Maranoa federal electorate people weren't in support of marriage equality, but I'd like to think the most of people were from the western areas of Queensland and the people from Warwick did support it,” he said.

"There's 17 electorates around Australia where the majority of which is the overwhelming minority.”

Mr Richters has organised a thank-you breakfast in Warwick tomorrow, to celebrate the 35,000 Maranoa residents who did vote yes for marriage equality.

"It's a get together for people who fought hard for marriage equality,” he said.

"It's also about making sure that people feel supported, we know that mental health issues have been on the rise during the survey.”

The event will be held at 8-9am at Bluebird Kitchen, 130 Palmerin St, Warwick.

RSVP via the event Facebook page.

Topics:  bluebird kitchen joel richters labor marriage equality same sex marriage warwick community yes vote

Warwick Daily News
Warwick Work for the Dole activity to close

Warwick Work for the Dole activity to close

WARWICK'S Work for the Dole participants will lose one of their WFD options today as the Recycled Woodwork activity closes down.

premium_icon Winemakers upstaged by shock winner

Symphony Hill winemaker Mike Hayes, 53, Queensland's first winemaker of the year.

HE left school at 15 to chip weeds in the vineyard

Australia said yes, but Maranoa said NO

NO VOTE: The Maranoa electorate recorded a majority no vote.

Our electorate is among the few who voted no to same sex marriage

REVEALED: Medical centre opening date

NEW LOOK: An artist's impression of the Palmerin St entry after the development at Rose City Shoppingworld in Warwick is complete.

Delays set back the opening of a new Warwick medical centre

Local Partners