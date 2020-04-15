Southern Downs chemists prepare for coronavirus vaccine

OFF THE SCRIPT: Warwick Discount Drug Store pharmacist and manager Les Black said it’s often been difficult to keep up with changes caused by the coronavirus. Picture: Jessica Paul

RESIDENTS across Warwick and the Southern Downs will now have access to emergency prescriptions and the eventual coronavirus vaccine through their local pharmacy under the State Government’s new legislation.

Announced on Saturday, the changes to Queensland’s drug therapy protocols will give pharmacies across the state the authority to dispense a one-month repeat of a pre-existing prescription without the patient having to visit their GP, as well as access to a wider range of substitute medications.

Warwick Discount Drug Store pharmacist and manager Les Black said the amendments will definitely enable pharmacies to alleviate some pressure from both medical clinics and their patients, especially once a coronavirus vaccine is developed and made available to the public.

“In an emergency situation, so long as we have an ongoing dispensing history for that patient, we can supply one month’s worth of medication on an ongoing basis without reference to their doctor,” Mr Black said.

“We’re still waiting on our dispensing software vendor to update the system because the changes are so recent and far-reaching, but it should be less than a week before that’s functional.

“We already have three pharmacists who administer the flu vaccination and have done for about four years – so we will certainly be very busy with (the coronavirus vaccine) once it happens, but we can handle it the way we would any other immunisation.”

Mr Black added that the announcement was only the most recent in a long list of whirlwind changes for the pharmaceutical industry caused by the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing measures.

“We’ve been trying to work through the changes in the way prescriptions come through to us – patients aren’t necessarily having to see their doctor in person, now they can teleconference and the doctor can email the script straight through to us,” he said.

“In the last two or three weeks, we’ve gone from three or four (digital prescriptions) to fifty, sixty, even seventy a day, which is a huge increase and does take a bit of monitoring.

“Since March 16, we’ve also implemented a COVID-19 delivery service, so that anyone over the age of 70, with pre-existing health complications, or is otherwise self-isolating at home is able to have their prescriptions delivered straight to them.”

However, while Mr Black welcomed the new changes and their benefits for the Warwick community, he also expressed concerns that many local pharmacies were still trying to catch up from the initial influx of panic-buying and stock shortages.

“We’re still working our way through medicine and stock shortages as best we can – the main issues have been Ventolin and other asthma-related puffers, which is ongoing but we’re managing to ration those out relatively successfully,” he said.

“We’re limited to 40 Ventolin every three days and we’ve been out of hand sanitiser for months, but we’re finally getting some back in stock today and hopefully the pressure on that supply chain will start to ease off.

It’s just rationing until the supplies eventually get ramped up, so we’re a bit stressed but all we can do is just keep coping as best we can.”